'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: The ax comes down on fringe players in Raiders finale, but we don't get to see it

All good things must come to an end, and so must all mediocre things. This season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" wrapped up with its season finale Tuesday night and, unfortunately, this year's installment falls more into the mediocre pile.

Over the past five weeks we've spent our Tuesdays with the Oakland Raiders, getting to know the ins and outs of the team's training camp and breaking down which characters and storylines have been most enjoyable during the run.

With the NFL preseason mercifully coming to an end and the regular season starting, it's time for a final installment of "Hard Knocks" Power Rankings.

Did you hear? He retired! Wow.

HBO

In all seriousness, I didn't expect the finale to open up with Luck's surprise retirement, but I suppose it makes sense considering the magnitude of the story around the NFL. However, if you're going to lead off with that, I'd like to see more than one reaction to the news. All we got was one coach basically saying "it's sad, but everyone has to retire at some point" and that was it. No reaction from Gruden. Nothing from Carr, or any other players. It was just kind of a tease.

One player that we hadn't seen or heard much from throughout this season was Trent Brown, the Raiders' newly signed offensive tackle that came over from the New England Patriots in free agency. He finally got a few scenes in the finale as he played the role of supportive teammate and, let me tell you, that dude is BIG.

Listed at 6-feet-8 and 380 pounds, Brown is the heaviest player in the NFL. But seeing those numbers on a page is one thing ... seeing him dwarf other grown men on the football field is another. I mean, when he stood up next to Antonio Brown during this scene I might have dislocated my jaw.

I audibly gasped at the size of Trent Brown during last night’s Hard Knocks pic.twitter.com/VYjR56ImrC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 4, 2019

Even HBO's cameraman had to execute an emergency tilt because of Trent Brown's stunning enormity. It was like watching Shooter McGavin realize how big Mr. Larson was in 'Happy Gilmore.'

Then, Trent Brown had another scene in which he sat listening to linebacker Brandon Marshall go on a mini-rant about being injured and on a roster bubble for the first time. Trent Brown didn't really say much, he just sat there listening and looking oddly content/carefree while Marshall spilled his guts.

I came away from the finale feeling like I needed more of Trent Brown this season. He seems like a gentle giant and I was completely mesmerized by him any time he was on screen. I just want to watch this absolute unit go through an average day, is that too much to ask?

6. This shirt

One of the most memorable moments from this season came from the very first episode, when Johnathan Abram proudly displayed his inability to pronounce "salmon." It was frequently referenced throughout the rest of the season, from players joking about it to even some gameday signs.

But just when I thought the bit had run its course, Tuesday's finale featured Abram wearing this shirt and I still got some joy out of it.

HBO

Not surprisingly, Nate Peterman and his quest for the backup quarterback job got plenty of run during Tuesday's finale, and he got a ringing (and hilarious) endorsement from Jason Cabinda's mom during the fourth preseason game. Sorry, Mike "The Other One" Glennon.

HBO

Last week, we addressed Peterman's rising likability factor, due in large part to his endearing wholesomeness. That remained on display during the Raiders' fourth preseason game, even as he got absolutely creamed by an oncoming pass rusher.

HBO

Unfortunately for Peterman, that hit ultimately landed him on IR with an elbow injury and delivered a speed bump in the road to QB2 after a relatively impressive preseason. The Nate Peter-man comeback epic, though undoubtedly still very much on, will have to wait a while. Dagnabbit.

4. Mark Davis

This season has had a disturbing lack of Mark Davis, which is an extremely unfortunate development for anyone hoping for a look into one of the NFL's most intriguing enigmas. But the finale brought a brief cameo from Davis inside his late father's office at Raiders HQ, and he was looking like a real cutie patootie.

HBO

I can't be alone in saying that I was hoping for a lot more Davis this season, if only for a better understanding of how he operates on a day-to-day basis. He's an extremely interesting character -- seemingly light years more interesting than a lot of his players -- and I just can't help but feel like we missed a great opportunity to get to know him a little better while witnessing some riveting television. I mean, at the very least they could have shown us footage of him getting a haircut.

Not to mention the fact that it would have made sense to involve Davis more considering the Raiders are in the process of relocation. That's a huge deal, but "Hard Knocks" didn't even make the first mention of Las Vegas until the last 15 minutes of the season. Like, imagine you had no idea that the Raiders were moving to Vegas and you watched the whole season only to find out that piece of information like 10 minutes before the closing credits. That's a massive storyline that just got completely overlooked, for some reason. Pretty wild.

3. Antonio Brown

This was Antonio Brown's most endearing episode yet, although that's not saying a whole lot considering he was either missing or a big-time bozo through most of the first four episodes. But we got a very cute scene with Brown and his young son in the first half of this episode, plus a look at the receiver's process in selecting a new helmet.

When he finally decided on a lid, he was very proactive in garnering feedback, and he got a wide variety of responses.

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

It was fun to see some humor brought to the ridiculous helmet saga, especially after HBO sort of under-delivered on the topic earlier in camp. Credit to Brown for rolling with the punches and having a good time while also finally showcasing the full scope of his talent on the field in a Raiders uniform. This catch was insane ... even if he pushed off a little.

This season also closed out with one of HBO's famous workout montages featuring AB in a pool. It was a perfectly ridiculous way to end things.

2. Jon Gruden

If you've followed the column this year, you'll know that Gruden has carried most of the weight in the entertainment department during this season. That shouldn't really come as much of a surprise, either, considering he's basically a made-for-TV crazy person.

He was once again great in the finale, whether he was freaking out about Metallica coming on the radio in the wee hours of the morning, or chasing around his quarterbacks like an absolute screaming madman ...

Who needs Khalil Mack when you have Jon Gruden rushing the passer? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p1o5l0cfPI — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 28, 2019

... but the sneakiest highlight from the coach came during the final preseason game when he was fully prepared to talk that s--t about Geno Smith.

HBO

That's a bold chirp from a guy with Nathan Peterman on his roster, but I love it.

1. Fringe Guys

No surprise here considering the final episode always hinges on who's staying and who's going as Cut Day nears. HBO always makes sure to spend plenty of time with fringe/bubble players throughout the course of camp so that we get invested in their stories and feel that emotional tug when it comes time to cut down to 53.

This year, most of those fringe guys were dealt some tough luck. Here's a rundown of how things went:

Peterman - Injured, sent to IR

Maxx Crosby - Injured, made team

Darren Waller - Made team



Brandon Marshall - Cut

Keelan Doss - Cut; signed by Jaguars

Luke Willson - Cut

Jason Cabinda - Cut; signed by Lions

Waller was really the only feel-good story that was cashed in on at the end of camp, but this season certainly helped illustrate how brutal these roster cut-downs can be -- even to guys who have impressed and done a lot of things right over the course of the preseason.

Doss was a particularly tough one, especially because he was an undrafted rookie who had a good camp and seemed to position himself well to make the roster. But he had some rough moments and a few key drops in the Raiders' final preseason game that may have cost him a chance to seal the deal. It's cool that he ended up getting signed by Jacksonville, but it would have been a better story had he made his hometown team in Oakland.

In any case, this year's final episode felt rather disappointing because it didn't really provide much of an inside look when it came to those final roster decisions. In the past, HBO has taken us behind closed doors for personnel meetings and allowed us to actually see the moment players find out they're being cut. That really wasn't the case this year.

Perhaps it was out of HBO's control and they just weren't able to get that access, but it's a big disappointment considering the roster cuts are largely what most of the prior episodes are building towards. "Hard Knocks" has already set the bar for itself, and they shouldn't be settling for less.

Overall, it was a pretty disappointing end to a rather lackluster season.