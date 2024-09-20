What C.J. Stroud has done for the franchise quarterback is unparalleled. Stroud's success with the Houston Texans has reversed the course of the franchise and made the organization one of the best in the NFL in just a year.

Having Stroud changed everything in Houston -- for the better.

"I had a bunch of his games last year," said NFL on CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle to CBS Sports this week. "To be honest, I was blown away."

Eagle, who is calling Sunday's Week 3 game between the Texans and Minnesota Vikings, saw things in Stroud he hasn't seen with young quarterbacks in a while. The intangibles Stroud possessed were there immediately.

"I just saw a savviness. I saw someone that was cool under pressure. I saw a natural leader out there on the field," Eagle said. "Everybody on his team was feeding off of him and he was only a rookie.

"It got to the point where you were no longer looking at C.J. Stroud as only a rookie of the year candidate, you are looking at him as a legitimate MVP candidate. That's where his game took him his first year."

Stroud's first year was one for the ages. He finished his rookie season completing 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to five interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating, leading the NFL in pass yards per game (273.8) and having the lowest interception rate (1.0%). The highest-drafted rookie quarterback to win a playoff game (No. 2 overall), Stroud's 4,108 passing yards in the regular season were the third-most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Stroud is just the third quarterback in the past 50 seasons to lead the NFL in pass yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.6, minimum 10 starts). Stroud also had the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio against winning teams in NFL history (including playoffs), having 21 touchdowns to two interceptions (10.5).

Through two games, Stroud has picked up where he left off. Stroud has completed 69.1% of his passes for 494 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (104.7 rating), leading the Texans to a 2-0 start.

"It's only two games in year two and there are those who believe in sophomore jinxes, I'm not seeing it," Eagle said. "I'm just seeing a continuation of all of those skills and a conviction of how he plays. There's competitiveness there. There's an ability to read defenses that you never quite know will translate to the next level.

"He's checked every box of what you are looking for in a franchise quarterback. And if you're a fan of the Houston Texans, you might be in for a decade of playoff football wit this guy under center."

Has Stroud changed the game for GMs?

Finding a franchise quarterback has always been the goal for NFL general managers, yet actually landing one is easier said than done. Stroud has forced general managers to up their game in getting that franchise quarterback, just by watching the Texans' success since he's arrived in Houston.

The Texans won 11 games from 2020 through 2022. Stroud already has 13 wins in 21 games with the franchise (including playoffs).

"I don't know if C.J. Stroud's success is putting more pressure (on general managers), but I do know it's a reminder in this league you can improve quicker than you can in other professional sports," Eagle said. "It's been proven, if you make smart personnel decisions in the NFL you can get much better in a year or two years.

"Now as we know, Kansas City is the model and that plays to the franchise quarterback. And that's where Houston has to feel really good that they've got that area covered."

Kansas City getting their pick right with Mahomes and Houston doing the same with Stroud may not have put more pressure on general managers to find that franchise quarterback, but has certainly upped their game. There's enough pressure to win in the NFL, yet it's much easier having that franchise quarterback.