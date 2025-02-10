There are probably people at your Super Bowl party watching the ugliness that is Super Bowl LIX wondering "Has there ever been a shutout in the Super Bowl?" The short answer if you landed here to find the answer: NO. There has not ever been a shutout in the history of the modern Super Bowl.

But the Chiefs, struggling mightily against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, are tracking toward history of the most ugly kind on Sunday night, losing 27-0 to Philadelphia in a game that is trending as to becoming one of the worst Super Bowls we've ever seen.

That's in large part to the Chiefs' offensive struggles -- and the Eagles' impressive defensive performance against the Chiefs offense -- that's put Kansas City into rarified "air."

As of this writing (with five minutes left in the third quarter) the Chiefs are down 27-0 to the Eagles and have produced a total of 38 yards, two first downs and zero points.

We've seen a lot of ugly Super Bowls before. The closest we previously came to a shutout in modern NFL history was the Seahawks bludgeoning the Broncos to the tune of 43-8, with the Broncos finally finding the end zone with zero seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Should the Chiefs fail to score, it would be the most shocking final result in Super Bowl history, not just because of the ugly nature of the game, the domination by the Eagles on offense and defense, but the Chiefs -- in the middle of their dynasty -- failing to score a single point.

Instead of becoming the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls, they'd make history by becoming the first team ever to not score a single point in the Super Bowl.