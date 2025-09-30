Former Patriots star and NFL Hall of Famer Ty Law likes what he sees thus far this season from New England quarterback Drake Maye, who is coming off three total touchdowns during Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers. New England's offense has been, at best, a mixed back at quarterback since Tom Brady's exit, but now the Patriots have a signal-caller to build around, Law says.

"He is 'the guy,' he's proven himself," Law said on "The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday. "This is his second year, when quarterbacks tend to either make progress or regress. Because when you're a rookie, you really don't have that much to lose -- we're trying to see and trying to figure [things out at] a different level.

"But for Drake Maye to make a step forward ... we've seen some quarterbacks in the past, they took a step back in their second year. I think this is a good sign for New England. Now, you gotta get some pieces around him so he can continue that success. But I think we now finally have our successor to Tom Brady."

Law acknowledged he believes Josh Allen is the NFL's best quarterback, but mentioned Maye's ascension at the position despite not having a true No. 1 wide receiver as well. Of note, Maye is completing passes at league-leading 74% clip.

"Some may disagree, but I think [Maye's] playing [like a] top-10 quarterback right now because of what he's working with," Law said. "And he's young. So I believe in the quarterback that we have, and the team must believe that we have a quarterback. He may not be Josh Allen, but we have us a quarterback, too. And if we step up and play as a team, we can take down anybody, especially the Buffalo Bills. You gotta go in there and basically say, 'I ain't respecting your ass today, it's time to play.'"

The Patriots went 4 for 4 in the red zone Sunday against the Panthers and played mistake-free football. Maye finished 14 of 17 for 203 yards and two touchdown passes while adding a score on the ground -- this after New England turned it over five times in a Week 3 loss to the Steelers.

"What we put on tape last week was not what we want to do and who we want to be," Maye said. "We had some different scheme kind of plays that kind of gave the defense some misdirection that I thought we hit right on the head and turned into explosive plays."