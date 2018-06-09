HBO releases first preview of Browns on 'Hard Knocks' and wants to cast you for it

If there's two things that America loves, it's trainwreck television and a good underdog story, which is probably why executives at HBO chose the Cleveland Browns as the team to be featured on this year's version of "Hard Knocks."

On one hand, there's total trainwreck potential for the this year's version of the Emmy-winning series, which is set to premiere on August 7. After watching the Browns go 1-31 over the past two seasons, including 0-16 last year, many fans will likely tune-in just to see what kind of operation coach Hue Jackson is running in Cleveland.

Not to mention, there's also the potential for a quarterback battle. Although the Browns have insisted that Tyrod Taylor will be the team's starter heading into the 2018 season, things could get interesting in Cleveland if Baker Mayfield looks better than Taylor during training camp.

New Browns receiver Jarvis Landry will also likely see some serious air time and that's because he's not afraid to speak his mind. As a matter of fact, just this past this week, Landry made some headlines when he threw a not-so-subtle insult at the Dolphins' quarterback situation. During an interview on Thursday, Landry said the Browns' quarterback situation was better than anything he ever had in Miami.

"The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod and (first-rounder Baker Mayfield) and the way that they're throwing the ball out here, it makes me that much more excited," Landry said, per NFL.com. "It's a lot better than what I had in Miami. I'm excited about that."

Oh, and there's also the return of Josh Gordon, who played in five games in 2017 after missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to a series of suspensions and failed drug tests. Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013, despite the fact that he only played in 14 games. Mayfield is already in awe of his new teammate.

"I've never seen anybody like him, bar none," Mayfield said this week. "He's definitely gifted."

He also might be in better shape than every other player in the NFL. Here's a picture of Gordon that he shared on Instagram this week.

Basically, the Browns are such an odd curiosity that they were the only team that would have made sense for "Hard Knocks" this year and HBO knew it. The network had been hoping to land them for "Hard Knocks" the entire offseason, according to Ken Rodgers, the VP of NFL Films and coordinating producer for the series.

"The Browns were intriguing for us really because of the overall storyline that I think is part of the American culture, that it's not about how you get knocked down, but how you get back up," Rodgers said recently, via ESPN.com. "This is a unique situation having such turnover and starting anew with some old pieces, with some valuable new pieces."

HBO is so excited about the this year's show that apparently, they're looking for some fans who are equally excited. In a casting call that was discovered by SB Nation's Dawgs by Nature, it appears that HBO is looking for a few lifelong Browns fans to tell their tale on camera of how tough it's been to cheer for the team. So yes, you can be on "Hard Knocks," but if you want to respond to the ad, you have to act fast because it sounds like HBO will be fllming the segments on June 11 and 12.

To get you pumped up for "Hard Knocks," here's the first preview of this year's show, which will premiere on August 7 and run every Tuesday until Sept. 4 (10 p.m. ET).