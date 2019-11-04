Head coach Freddie Kitchens addresses his job security after Browns fall to 2-6

It's difficult to think of a team that had more preseason hype than the Cleveland Browns. With Baker Mayfield looking like a star over the second half of last season, and the team adding Odell Beckham Jr., Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon, Greedy Williams, and more in trades, free agency, and the draft, it looked like the Browns were indeed on the rise. They opened the season as favorites to win the AFC North.

It's safe to say that things have not worked out as planned. Cleveland is 2-6 after eight games and has been outscored by 53 points. (Only seven teams have a worse point differential.) The team's defense has been fine, if not necessarily good. But the offense has been a disaster, with Mayfield regressing badly, Beckham failing to make much of an impact, and the offensive line undermining any chance for any of them to have success.

At the controls of the offense, of course, is head coach Freddie Kitchens, whose performance filling in as play-caller over the latter part of last season seemingly won him the top job. Kitchens has appeared severely overmatched this season as both a play-caller and in-game decision-maker, and it is noticeable in every game. Still, he's not worried about his job security.

"It really doesn't concern me," Kitchens said in his postgame press conference after the team's loss to the Broncos. "It's not my decision. I've never worried about it before, I'm not worried about it now, I'm not going to worry about it in the future. I'll just do the best job I can do."

This is basically what coaches have to say when asked this question, but if I was Kitchens, I'd probably be pretty worried. Since re-entering the league back in 1999, the Browns have employed 12 different head coaches. They've fired five of them after two seasons or fewer on the job, and one of them (Rob Chudzinski) after only one year. Given how completely the Browns have fallen short of expectations, it would not be all that surprising if the team elected to move on from this coach after just one year as well.