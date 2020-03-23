Head coaches Andy Reid, Doug Pederson endorse Nick Foles as Bears starting quarterback
The new Chicago signal-caller has big believers in his former NFL head coaches
Opinions differ regarding the Chicago Bears' acquisition of quarterback Nick Foles this offseason. Some think the former Super Bowl MVP is one of the offseason's most underrated additions. Others think the Bears' trade for Foles was downright disastrous. If you ask most of Foles' former NFL head coaches, however, the consensus is clear: He's a great fit in Chicago, and he's more than capable of succeeding as the team's new starting quarterback.
The Athletic's Dan Pompei recently spoke with Andy Reid, Doug Pederson and Jeff Fisher -- arguably the three most notable coaches of Foles' eight-year career. And all three were effusive in their endorsements of the polarizing signal-caller.
"He has the ability to make everybody around him better," said Reid, who oversaw Foles on two separate occasions, first with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2013) and then with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016). "I think he'll be great for that situation because he gets it ... He'll tell you, 'Call whatever you want you call,' and he'll simplify it from there. He'll take the complex, make it simple, and execute it."
Pederson, who worked under Reid before bringing Foles back to Philadelphia, where he and Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, echoed Reid's confidence.
"He's the type of guy who, if he knows he has a great defense, he'll play to that strength and let the defense take control of the game," Pederson told Pompei. "He's going to do what's right for that team and put his guys in position to be successful. So I know he can sustain it for 16 games."
Fisher, meanwhile, spent just one year with Foles while coaching the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, ultimately replacing Foles with Case Keenum and No. 1 draft pick Jared Goff. But he was perhaps the most glowing in his praise of Foles as a Bears prospect.
"Some guys try to lead, and they don't have it," he said. "He's got all those engaging qualities, and it shows in the huddle and the locker room."
All three coaches didn't outright declare Foles as superior to the Bears' incumbent starter, Mitchell Trubisky, sometimes even pointing out that the two are simply different styled quarterbacks. The implication, however, wasn't fuzzy: When Chicago traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Foles, they added their future starter -- and a good one, at that.
