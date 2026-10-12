This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

👀 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: Are Vikings legit contenders?

Getty Images

Lost in a sea of close finishes and general wackiness, you might have missed the Vikings handing the Saints a 23-13 loss in New Orleans. Minnesota is a relatively quiet 5-0, and that begs the question: Should the Vikings be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

That's one of the topics our Zach Pereles explored in his Week 5 overreactions, and his conclusion was clear. Whatever reservations you have about Kyler Murray as a championship quarterback, put them aside. The defense is good enough that Murray won't have to be Superman every week.

Pereles: "Brian Flores is the best coordinator in the NFL. We already knew this defense was excellent, but it was encouraging to see Murray play his best game with the Vikings yet. He completed 24 of 30 passes (80%) for 229 yards and a touchdown to Justin Jefferson, and he ran the ball seven times for another 54 yards, excluding three kneeldowns. They aren't absurdly good numbers, but they don't need to be if the defense is going to be this dominant."

Another team that impressed in Week 5 was the Packers. Green Bay thumped the Bears and improved to 3-2 on the season. Jordan Love threw for 367 yards, and the Packers defense allowed just 3.6 yards per play. It seems like the Pack may very well be back after a shaky start.

Of course, in the words of the great Sturgill Simpson, "It ain't all flowers, sometimes you gotta feel the thorns."

There were some teams that would rather forget Week 5 happened altogether. The Commanders are certainly on that list of losers after bungling what looked like a sure win over a division rival. The Raiders are another team who failed a big test as reality finally hit, although Fernando Mendoza saw his first NFL action.

Another No. 1 overall quarterback -- Cam Ward -- is going through hard times. Just don't expect the Titans to bench him anytime soon.

🤯 Upsets shake up the CFB landscape

Getty Images

College football is always good for a little chaos, but Week 6 provided something extra. A number of highly ranked teams, included former No. 1 Texas went down over the weekend.

The Longhorns blew a lead to rival Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl as their obvious flaws finally caught up to them. As a result, Texas has given itself a little less wiggle room in the race for a College Football Playoff berth.

As Tom Fornelli points out in his CFP Vibe Check, have the Horns inspired enough confidence for anyone to believe they won't drop a couple more games along the way?

Fornelli: "But outside of Week 1 against Texas State, when has Texas looked genuinely impressive? Beating Tennessee 20-17 on the road was a good, gritty win, but it wasn't overwhelming. And when you follow it up with a loss to an Oklahoma team whose offense needs GPS guidance to find the end zone, it doesn't help matters."

If it's any consolation, Texas was not alone in its sadness. They had the company of a few more top-25 squads.

If you thought Week 6 was fun, just wait until you see what's in store for Week 7. There is one banger after another on the slate (Ohio State vs. Indiana; BYU vs. Notre Dame; Alabama vs. Tennessee), and you can see the odds for the biggest games right here.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Newcastle United at Coventry City, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers, 5 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Senators at Devils, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Preseason: Nets at Wizards, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Game 1: Guardians at Rays, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Bills at Rams, 8:15 on ESPN