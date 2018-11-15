Heinz offers Patrick Mahomes free ketchup for life if he throws 57 touchdown passes

Ten weeks into the 2018 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the leading contenders for MVP. Mahomes shot out of the gate with some crazy numbers, throwing 10 touchdown passes in his first two games and setting all kinds of records early on. He has not slowed down much since then. Heading into the Chiefs' expected high-flying shootout with the Rams next Monday night, Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (3,150) and passing touchdowns (31), and ranks second behind only Drew Brees in passer rating (117.8).

Mahomes was also the subject of a recent profile on ESPN.com, which detailed all sorts of things about his life and his start to the season. Naturally, the big takeaway from the sprawling profile was about Mahomes' love of ketchup.

The other day, in Mahomes' apartment in the Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, his grandfather asked him, "What's it like to be famous?" For one thing, it means he eats less ketchup. He spent most of his life putting ketchup on everything. He would get bottles of it for his birthday. But now that everyone is watching every move he makes, he is sheepish about ordering ketchup. At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak. "Just ask for it," Randi said. "I know you want it." Patrick wouldn't. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.

Of course, Mahomes should feel free to be himself in public and ask for ketchup if he wants it. But he may not have to for much longer. That's because Heinz took to Twitter on Thursday and made Mahomes the offer of a lifetime: free ketchup, forever, if Mahomes throws 57 touchdown passes this season.

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

With 31 TD tosses in 10 games, Mahomes is currently on pace for 49.6 scores. We'll be kind and round up to 50, but that still leaves him seven short. In order to put himself on pace for 57, he needs to have an eight-touchdown performance against the Rams on Monday night. That would be an NFL record. Mahomes has already thrown for six touchdowns in one game this season, though, and the Chiefs-Rams over-under is sky-high as everyone is expecting a ton of scoring. It's not out of question, even if it's unlikely.

If he can't manage an eight-TD game on Monday, all he needs to do is average 4.33 touchdown passes per game the rest of the season. Given his love for Ketchup, he's now got some extra motivation to do so.