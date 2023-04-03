The Saints paid big money to make Derek Carr their new starting quarterback this offseason. But that's not stopping them from evaluating one of the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. New Orleans will host Tennessee's Hendon Hooker for an official visit Tuesday, according to NFL Media, amid speculation the senior could sneak into the first round.

While the Saints are seemingly focused on competing sooner rather than later, they could be a landing spot for Hooker with the 29th overall pick in the draft. Carr, after all, is 32 and can be released to clear significant cap space in 2025, or two years into the four-year contract he signed this offseason. New Orleans, meanwhile, doesn't have an obvious successor in-house.

Which other teams make sense as suitors for Hooker, who could be the fourth QB off the board after consensus Day 1 talents Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson? Here are five logical fits:

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

After a spendy offseason upgrading the secondary, Detroit is well-rounded for a playoff run under Dan Campbell, who's repeatedly endorsed Jared Goff as the starting QB. But even if Goff is entrenched for another year, the Lions are loaded with early draft picks, owning four selections in the first two days -- Nos. 6, 18, 48 and 55. If Hooker slips to the second round, they could be forced to entertain his blend of pocket poise and natural athleticism, with Goff only signed through 2024. It's not often you have the resources to address such a vital position.

Kirk Cousins is entering a contract year, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been upfront about the veteran's uncertain future in Minnesota. While the Vikings lack the capital to move up for one of the consensus top-three QB prospects, they could be well-positioned to nab Hooker at No. 23 or after a trade down. While they still have needs at cornerback and wide receiver, they also crave more long-term upside under center, and Hooker would theoretically be able to sit and learn from Cousins before a 2024 takeover.

4. Commanders

Sam Howell has drawn positive reviews from coach Ron Rivera, but he's made exactly one career start, and there's a reason he fell to the fifth round of last year's draft. Meanwhile, veteran addition Jacoby Brissett is best served coming off the bench; he's the furthest thing from a long-term answer at a position Washington's struggled to lock down for years. Hooker, on the other hand, is the only QB to arrange an official visit with the Commanders, per Sports Illustrated, and might still be available when the team selects at No. 16 and/or No. 47.

Hooker has "met extensively" with Las Vegas in the pre-draft process, per The Draft Network, and he fits the profile of the developmental type that coach Josh McDaniels may be seeking to grow behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders aren't overly committed to Garoppolo beyond 2023, and yet, sitting at No. 7 overall in the first round, they may not have a chance to secure one of the elite prospects at the position. Should Hooker remain on the board near the end of Day 1, they could be a prime candidate to move up from No. 38 in order to secure a fifth-year option for the QB.

There hasn't been another team picking outside the top 10 to do more work on the top QB prospects in the lead-up to the draft. Thing is, at No. 11 overall, they may need a blockbuster trade to land a signal-caller they covet. The alternative, assuming someone like Anthony Richardson doesn't fall in their lap, could be to move down and/or use No. 41 overall on a successor/competition for Ryan Tannehill, who's drawn tepid internal endorsements but can easily be cut prior to the season. Hooker, who's no stranger to Tennessee, could also sit behind Tannehill for a year as Mike Vrabel prepares to turn the page.

On one hand, Seattle is committed to letting Geno Smith return as QB1 in 2023, inking the surprise breakout starter to a three-year extension this offseason. On the other, Seahawks brass has been clear about wanting to capitalize on its Russell Wilson trade haul, which includes pick Nos. 5, 20, 37 and 52 on the first two days of the draft. Smith's deal is very team-friendly, making it all the more likely they'll add a potential successor. Zeroing in on Hooker, whose football IQ and rhythmic tendencies could mesh well with Pete Carroll's old-school attack, wouldn't necessarily demand they use one of their first picks on the position. The rookie could then sit behind Smith for a season, and be ushered in when the time is right.