On Oct. 24, 2021, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III caught four passes for 24 yards in a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Nine days later, on Nov. 2, 2021, he made the worst mistake of his life. Ruggs went out drinking, then crashed his Corvette while driving nearly 160 miles per hour into a vehicle occupied by Tina Tintor and her dog -- both were killed. The NFL wideout was arrested and later sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison.

During a recent appearance at a Hope for Prisoners group gathering in Las Vegas, Ruggs for the first time publicly addressed the tragic decision he made nearly four years ago.

"I wish I could turn back the hands of time," Ruggs responded when asked what he'd say to the Tintor family. "I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that ... my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, and be reminded of me and see -- those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fanbase and notoriety that I have, which I never even asked for, I never liked.

"I would just tell them that I deeply apologize for just being a part of that and I wish that they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything."

Ruggs said he was "escaping" from the pressure he felt as a No. 12 overall pick, but he would "love" to return to the football world if he gets that opportunity. He would also be interested in playing for the Raiders again.

"Yes, I would love to," Ruggs responded when asked if he'd like another shot in the NFL, per the Review-Journal. "I'm in this newfound spiritual space, and I'm confident in who I am and what I can do, so, when the time comes, I'm sure I'll be ready.

"I don't feel like I ended on the terms that are meaningful to me and my core values. I would love to play again, and what better place to do it than where I started? Not to mention, I was the first-ever pick in Las Vegas."

Ruggs said his time behind bars was humbling, and that he's spent time thinking about what life will be like "outside the walls." Last year, Ruggs was transferred to a transitional housing unit that is located less than a mile from the Raiders' home, Allegiant Stadium. The 26-year-old is eligible for parole on Aug. 6, 2026.