Here are all the broadcast calls from the Dolphins' 'Miracle in Miami' that beat the Patriots

Whenever there's an incredible and dramatic finish to a sporting event, it's always interesting to examine how different broadcasts approached the moment and how they reacted as it developed.

With the Dolphins beating the Patriots on the strength of a stunning final play in Miami on Sunday, it was a good bet that the highlight would bring an excellent array of play-by-play calls in its aftermath. It would be hard to blame anyone if they were at a loss of words as they watched Kenyan Drake punch in the 69-yard touchdown as time expired, but those who were behind the mic for Sunday's thrilling conclusion managed to do a pretty good job of providing commentary.

Here you can find the radio calls from both the home and away markets, plus the national television broadcast and the Spanish language broadcast.

Also very entertaining was the off-air reaction from NBC Sports Boston's panel of analysts, which includes former Patriots players Rob Ninkovich and Troy Brown, as they watched it all unfold.

📽️ @RealTroyBrown80 loses his MIND while watching the Pats/Dolphins stunning ending 😂



read more here: https://t.co/cRJyJQ9muK pic.twitter.com/glM3nN2tMs — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 9, 2018

Regardless of where you watched the "Miracle in Miami" or what network you saw it on, it seems like one of those sports finishes that isn't going to be forgotten anytime soon.

