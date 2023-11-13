The 10th week of the season ended up being a record-setting one for the NFL, but it's not always easy to keep track of all of the records that get broken, which is where I come in.

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played. This week alone, we saw CeeDee Lamb pull off a receiving feat that had never been accomplished before in NFL history.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy facts about Week 10:

High drama in Week 10. There were a total of five games that were decided with a field goal on the final play, which is the most for a single day in NFL history. The Browns, Seahawks, Texans, Lions and Cardinals all won with a kick as time expired. CeeDee Lamb make history. With 11 catches for 151 yards against the Giants, Lamb has now finished with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three straight weeks, making him the FIRST player in NFL history to pull off that feat

Ravens keep blowing leads. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Ravens have lost nine games when leading by seven or more points in the fourth quarter, the most by any team in any three-year span in NFL history. The Ravens led the Browns 31-17 in the fourth quarter on Sunday before losing 33-31. Browns end drought. Before Sunday, the Browns had been 0-59-1 against AFC North teams when trailing by 14 points or more at any point in the game, but that drought is now over. Also, the Browns trailed for 59 minutes and 20 seconds, making them the first team since 1999 to trail for at least that long, but still win the game. C.J. Stroud comes up clutch. For the second straight week, Stroud led a game-winning drive in the final two minutes, making him the ONLY rookie QB over the past 40 years to do that in back-to-back games. Stroud has 2,626 passing yards on the season, which is the third-highest total ever for a rookie through his first nine games.

Texans match Manning's Colts. In their win over the Bengals, the Texans had a player with more than 350 passing yards, at least 150 receiving yards (Noah Brown) and at least 150 rushing yards (Devin Singletary), making them the first team to pull that off since the Colts did it in 1998. Steelers somehow keep winning. The Steelers are 6-3 despite being out-gained in EVERY game, which gives them the best record ever by any team that's been out-gained in nine straight games during a single-season. The next best record belongs to Washington, who went 4-5 while getting outgained during a nine-game span in 2010. George Kittle is killing it. With 116 yards against the Jaguars, Kittle now has 559 for the season, making him just the fourth tight end in NFL history to hit the 500-yard mark in each of his first seven seasons. Points at a premium in Germany. The Colts 10-6 win over the Patriots was the NFL's lowest scoring game of the season. Heading into Week 10, that honor previously belonged to a game from Week 7 when the Giants beat the Commanders 14-7. No one can cover Keenan Allen. The Chargers receiver went off against the Lions, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Allen now has 15 games with at least 11 receptions in his career, which is the most by any player in NFL history. Dak hits 400 again. With 404 yards against the Giants, Dak Prescott has now thrown for at least 400 yards a total of 10 times in his career. That's tied with Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes for the most 400-yard games by a QB through their first eight seasons. Cowboys crush the Giants. Not only did the Cowboys sweep the Giants this year, but they outscored them, 89-17, in those two games. That 72-point scoring differential is the largest in the NFL since 2007, when the Patriots outscored the Bills by 77 points over two games. High-wattage player. With one sack against the Packers, T.J. Watt now has 88 for his career, which is the second most in NFL history through a player's first 100 games. Watt passed his brother, JJ, who had 87.5 in his first 100 games. T.J. Watt now has four games to try and catch Reggie White, who holds the record with 105. Cardinals finally figure out how to use their tight end. For the first time in more than three decades. the Cardinals had a tight hit the 100-yard mark. Trey McBride ended the drought on Sunday by catching eight passes for 131 yards, marking the first time that a Cards' tight end had hit the century mark since Robert Awalt did it against the Cowboys in 1989. Awalt's game also came on Nov. 12, which means the two performances came exactly 34 years apart.

At the rate the Cardinals are going, the next time they have a tight end hit the 100-yard mark will come on Nov. 12, 2057.