The month of July can sometimes be a slow one in the NFL, but that won't be the case this year and that's mostly because nearly half of the league will be unveiling a new alternate helmet or uniform (or both) over the next month.

There is nothing more exciting than the release of a new uniform and we're going to see at least eight teams unveil a new alternate look this month and that number could go as high as 15. If you're wondering why that number might change, we'll be explaining the reason for that below.

The new uniform releases will be starting this week and then they'll be rolling on all through July.

The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already announced when their new uniforms will be unveiled. The guys over at SportsLogo.net have the expected release dates for the other four alternate uniforms that are coming out this month. With that in mind, let's check out the dates for all eight teams:

July 9: The Commanders have revealed their new alternate uniform and you can see the new look here

July 9: The Saints have unveiled a new WHITE alternate helmet that you can see here. The Saints will also be releasing a new alternate uniform on July 22.

July 15: Chargers to unveil new alternate uniform and helmet

July 15: The Buccaneers unveiled a white road version of their Creamsicle uniform (Photo here)

July 16: Browns to unveil new alternate helmet

July 21: Steelers to unveil new alternate uniform and helmet

July 23: Packers to unveil new alternate uniform and helmet

Late July (TBA): Seahawks to unveil new alternate uniform

These aren't the only eight teams that will be getting a new alternate uniform. As we mentioned at the top, there are actually 15 teams that will be getting at least one new uniform or helmet this year. The other new uniforms will be unveiled as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement (We've got the details here).

So what is the "Rivalries" program? It likes the NFL's Color Rush campaign from a few years ago, but with a twist. Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform. The four teams in the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets) and the four teams in the NFC West (Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals) will be the first teams to partake in the program, so they'll all be getting a new "Rivalries" uniform for 2025. However, there's no release date yet for these uniforms yet, so right now, it's unclear if they'll be coming out in July or at some point in August.

Here's when each division will be getting their new "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West

2026: AFC South and NFC North

2027: AFC West and NFC East

2028: AFC North and NFC South

With the NFC West getting their "Rivalries" uniform this year, that means the Seahawks are the only team in the NFL that is expected to unveil two new looks for 2025.

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season.