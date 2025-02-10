NEW ORLEANS -- The most expensive part of attending a Super Bowl is definitely buying the ticket, but even after you've acquired one of those, things aren't going to get much cheaper once you're at the game and that's because nearly everything about attending the game is expensive, including the concessions.

For Super Bowl LIX, there's a good chance that any fan who attends is going to spend north of $100 on concessions and that's because the food and drink prices at the game are astronomical.

The most expensive drink at the Caesars Superdome is Voodoo Magic, which will set you back $59 if you want to get one.

So that does that $59 buy you? Glad you asked. The main ingredient is Don Julio 1942 and then that's mixed with Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, lime juice, jalapeño syrup, and mango purée. It's also garnished with black magic seasoning and dehydrated lime wheel, which basically makes the $59 worth it.

If you don't want to fork over $59, there's also a $40 drink called a blackberry lemonade. Unlike the Don Julio drink, this one is pretty simple, it consists of just Crown Royal blackberry and lemonade.

If you buy both drinks, you'll only be out $99. Of course, if you're going to spend nearly $100 on drinks, you'll also need some food. One of the most expensive things available is the Super Bowl ultimate nachos, which will set you back $36.

There's also a Surf and Turf Po'Boy that will cost you $30.

If you want a taste of New Orleans while in the Big Easy, you can also get an alligator sausage for $21, which might actually be worth it.

Based on these prices, if you attend the game with a family of four, you might end up spending hundreds of dollars, so maybe just leave the family at home and go to the game by yourself.