Here are the major questions facing the Dallas Cowboys in 2018

Dak Prescott has two years left on the four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal he signed after the Cowboys took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Just 24 years old, Prescott is 22-10 as Dallas' starting quarterback, including a 13-3 record as a rookie.

As one of the league's best young players, even one coming off a down season, Prescott will be in line for a hefty raise because in today's NFL a team is only as good as its franchise quarterback. This reality isn't lost on the Cowboys.

After the Cowboys' success in 2016, it sure looked like they were following the same strategy as the Eagles and Rams: Take advantage of a young quarterback on his rookie deal and use that salary-cap surplus stock the roster with talent and depth at other positions. Philadelphia parlayed that into its first Lombardi Trophy and Los Angeles spent the offseason making the case that it's the NFC's best team despite the Eagles' recent title.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, slipped in 2017 and missed the playoffs after going 9-7. They now have questions at offensive line and wide receiver, and the defense ranked 25th last season, according to Football Outsiders. Yes, they used their 2018 first-round pick on inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, but other issues remain. And those issues won't magically go away when the Cowboys have to pay Prescott north of $25 million a year.

