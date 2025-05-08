Tom Brady struck fear into a lot of defenses throughout his illustrious career, but even the greatest quarterback of all-time had a shiver down his spine when facing certain opponents. During a recent appearance on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed which defenders he specifically feared getting hit from.

"Ray Lewis was at the top," Brady told Logan Paul, via Boston.com. "Ndamukong Suh, I didn't like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn't very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive."

It's no surprise to see two Ravens mentioned by Brady as players he feared getting hit by most. On top of Lewis being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ngata having an illustrious career in his own right, the Patriots and Ravens had a number of battles throughout New England's dynasty. Beyond being hit, Brady has routinely touted ex-Baltimore safety Ed Reed as the toughest defensive back he's ever gone up against, further emphasizing how difficult the Ravens were to face during his tenure.

Over 23 years in the NFL, Brady was sacked 565 times in the regular season and 81 times in the playoffs. That combined total of 646 career sacks is the most all-time by a quarterback, so Brady knows a thing or two about getting hit. He also noted the importance of preparing your body to be able to absorb those hits.

"When you're getting hit, there's a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account," Brady said. "Because if you [expletive] around, you're gonna get hurt. … You don't mess around with your training, because you will pay the price when you got Aaron Donald chasing you."

While Lewis, Watt, Ngata and Donald all certainly strike fear into any opposing quarterback, it was somewhat surprising that Brady didn't mention another former Raven, safety Bernard Pollard, who famously hit him low in Week 1 of the 2008 season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, tearing Brady's ACL.