The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape as the Week 15 slate of games commence. As the regular season inches closer to finishing, plenty of teams can clinch playoff berths this week -- the most notable being the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is a win away from clinching its first AFC East title since 1995, either needing a victory Saturday against the Denver Broncos or a Miami Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The last time the Bills won the division: Marv Levy was the head coach, Jim Kelly was the starting quarterback, Thurman Thomas started at running back, and Bryce Paup led the team with 17.5 sacks. Buffalo's 25-year division title drought is the third longest in the NFL, behind only the Cleveland Browns (28 seasons) and Detroit Lions (27 seasons). The Bills haven't won a playoff game since the 1995 AFC wild card round, the 24-year streak being the third-longest in the NFL (the Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a playoff game in 29 years and the Lions in 28 years).

Buffalo highlights the five teams that can clinch a playoff berth this week. Here are the playoff clinching scenarios for all teams heading into Week 15:

AFC

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

Win OR Dolphins loss OR Bills tie + Dolphins tie

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

Bills tie + Ravens loss or tie OR Ravens loss

Bills at Broncos Saturday (4:30 p.m, NFL Network)

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, clinched playoff berth)

Chiefs clinch home-field advantage with:

Chiefs win + Steelers loss + Bills loss or tie

Chiefs at Saints Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, clinched playoff berth)

Steelers clinch AFC North division title with:

Steelers win OR Browns loss OR Steelers tie and Browns tie

Steelers at Bengals Monday (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Titans clinch playoff berth with:

Titans win + Ravens loss OR Titans win + Raiders loss or tie + Dolphins loss + Browns win or tie OR Titans win + Raiders loss or tie + Dolphins loss + Titans or Browns clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Dolphins

Titans vs. Lions Sunday (1 p.m. CBS)

NFC

Rams clinch playoff berth with:

Rams win or tie OR Vikings-Bears tie

Rams vs. Jets Sunday (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans Saints (10-3, clinched playoff berth)

Saints clinch NFC South with:

Saints win OR Buccaneers loss OR Saints tie + Buccaneers tie



Saints vs. Chiefs Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:

Seahawks win or tie OR Vikings-Bears tie

Seahawks at Washington Sunday (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

Buccaneers clinch playoff berth with:

Buccaneers win + Vikings-Bears tie