Here is Pete Carroll's response to the report that he may retire after this season
Carroll is 66 years old and has been coaching the Seahawks since 2006
During Sunday's pregame show, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer was going through the list of possible NFL coaching changes and had a surprise name on his list.
"Pete Carroll -- you're probably surprised to see him," Glazer said. "... It's going to be Pete's decision whether or not he moves on -- they could be in a rebuilding year here. Pete may or may not actually retire."
Not exactly a definite report -- "may or may not retire" confirms as much -- and an hour after Glazer uttered those words the 66-year-old Carroll took to Twitter to assuage any concerns about his future.
Carroll's first season as an NFL coach came in 1994 when he was 43. He served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator for the next two seasons and was the Patriots' coach from 1997-1999. From 2001-2009 Carroll coached USC, and he returned to the NFL in 2010 when he was hired by the Seahawks. In eight seasons in Seattle, Carroll is 79-47-1, 9-5 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl title following the 2013 season.
And to hear Carroll tell it, he plans on coaching the Seahawks in 2018. Either way, his run in Seattle has some interesting parallels with his time at Southern Cal:
