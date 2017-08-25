Here was Colin Kaepernick's reaction to the rally in his honor at NFL headquarters

After watching nearly 1,000 people rally in his honor at NFL headquarters on Wednesday, Colin Kaepernick took to social media to share his thoughts on the demonstration.

Although the free agent quarterback didn't attend the event, Kaepernick made sure to thank every participated in the rally.

Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday. It's amazing to see the power of the people continue to grow. My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people! A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Kaepernick seemed especially pleased that there were children at the rally who were fighting for his cause.

It's amazing to see the strength, courage, and understanding our youth have! I am energized by their character and hopeful for the future! pic.twitter.com/wmxs9Ut5Ni — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 25, 2017

The rally was organized in part by The People's Consortium for Human and Civil Rights. During the rally, protesters made several demands of the NFL. According to the Associated Press, one of the biggest demands is that the league makes sure that Kaepernick has been signed by a team before the start of the regular season.

Colin Kaepernick supporters protesting for his fair play in front of the NFL Headquarters in New York. A post shared by East Roads Connections (@eastroadsconnections) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 1 when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers.

Since becoming a free agent, Kaepernick has only taken one official visit during his five months of free agency (with the Seahawks). Kaepernick hasn't even had a tryout with another team despite the fact that several teams -- like the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars -- have very tenuous situations at the quarterback position with the regular season less than two weeks away.

Many people, including Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, believe that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL's 32 teams.

Kaepernick's cause seems to be gaining steam every day as we inch closer to the NFL season. Besides the rally, Kaepernick has also received support from the NAACP. That group has called for a meeting with Roger Goodell so that they can discuss Kaepernick's first amendment rights. The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP is even taking things one step farther by asking people to boycott the NFL if Kaepernick doesn't get signed.

The good news for Kaepernick is that even if he's not on the field in 2017, it looks like his cause is going to continue. Not only have players like Marshawn Lynch continued Kaepernick's protest, but the protests continue to grow.

Before their game on Monday against the Giants, a total of 12 Browns players kneeled for the anthem. The group was notable for two big reasons: First, it was the largest group to hold a protest together in the NFL, and two, it marked the first time that a white player also took a knee.

Kaepernick had been kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest racial injustice and police brutality, and it seems that more and more people are joining the cause.