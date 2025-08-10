Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only big-name rookie to make his anticipated NFL debut this weekend. A day after the Cleveland Browns quarterback spiced up his team's competition under center, Sanders' former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter took the field for his own 2025 opener, as the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

There were lots of storylines surrounding the Jaguars' exhibition debut, from new head coach Liam Coen calling the shots alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Mason Rudolph starting under center for Pittsburgh in place of the resting Aaron Rodgers. Arguably no player had more eyes on him than Hunter, however, after Jacksonville made the Colorado star one of the most prized acquisitions of the 2025 NFL Draft.

How, exactly, was Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, deployed in his first (unofficial) NFL game-day action? Especially after Coen confirmed the team intends to use the 22-year-old as both a wide receiver and cornerback? Here's a breakdown of Hunter's Saturday performance against the Steelers, which followed plenty of pre-game interaction with the Jacksonville crowd and Jaguars mascot:

Opened game with starting offense

No surprise here, considering the Jaguars listed Hunter as a starting wide receiver on their unofficial depth chart during training camp. Still, it was notable the rookie lined up as part of Coen's A-team, serving as a top pass outlet for Lawrence opposite Brian Thomas Jr. The latter ended up hauling in Lawrence's first pass against Pittsburgh, unofficially reaffirming the second-year star as the club's No. 1 weapon.

Featured on Jaguars' first scoring drive

Thomas caught the first ball, but Hunter led the Jaguars on their opening series in both catches (two) and targets (three). His first reception went for just three yards, and his second was technically erased by a pair of Jaguars penalties. His actual second catch, however, displayed some of his trademark slipperiness, as he put Jacksonville in position for a 41-yard field goal to start the game's scoring.

Returned as second-team cornerback

Staying true to his unofficial depth chart position, Hunter took a series off after his offensive debut, then returned to the field as the club's left cornerback on the Jaguars' second defensive drive. He was credited with five snaps and one missed tackle on the series, which ended with a quick Steelers punt. The missed tackle was fairly egregious; Hunter flew up to the line for a one-on-one attempt against rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, only for Johnson to easily shake the corner with a stiff arm.

Total snap count vs. Steelers

Offense: 11 snaps

11 snaps Defense: 5 snaps

What does it mean for Hunter's future?

For one, the Jaguars were telling the truth about their willingness to let Hunter test his skills at his two college positions. That may well continue into the regular season. The order and results of his appearances are worth noting, though: First, there's a reason the Jaguars let Hunter line up out wide with the starters to open his preseason debut. That appears to be his most natural position at the NFL level. Or at least the position where he can most seamlessly -- and immediately -- translate his explosiveness.

That's not to say Hunter can't or won't become a star cover man, but all indications are he'll more quickly make a splash on offense. One missed tackle doesn't change the fact he's a gifted athlete, but in the NFL, there's a case to be made that sheer athleticism translates better in an offensive role, where Hunter can focus more on outrunning and outmaneuvering rather than outmuscling opposing players.