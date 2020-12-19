Randy Moss has the NFL abuzz following his claim that he's the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. The Hall of Famer recently made that declaration on Terrell Owens' podcast and put T.O. second on that list. Fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who is widely considered to be the greatest receiver of all-time, is "probably third or fourth," according to Moss. Well, word got back to the 49ers legend and Rice decided to clap back at Moss' evaluation by listing off his accolades that clearly have him out in front.

"You just got MOSSED," said Rice in the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post that featured a side-by-side of the two receiving legends and stats abundantly leaning in Rice's favor.



Jerry Rice Randy Moss Seasons 21 14 Receptions 1,549* 982 Yards 22,895* 15,292 Touchdowns 197* 156 Super Bowl wins 3 0 Super Bowl MVPs 1 0

*All-time NFL records

To bring a little context to the debate, Moss is putting the statistical comparison to the side and basing it more on game-breaking ability "because if you live on statistics and live on championships that's all political." Both Moss and Owens also noted that Rice played with Hall of Fame quarterbacks throughout his career in Joe Montana and Steve Young.

"When you think about Jerry and the quarterbacks he played with, he never had a drop-off in quarterback. He went from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another," Owens said.

While Moss didn't have that level of quarterback play alongside him throughout his career, he did spend some time with Tom Brady in New England. In his first season with the Patriots, he did put up monster numbers of 111 receptions, 1,632 yards receiving, and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns. That could be a small sample of what could have been had Moss been surrounded by elite quarterbacks throughout his career, but it's still a strong run however you slice it.

Ultimately, you're splitting hairs when comparing these all-time great receivers when trying to determine who is the best ever. One thing that you can't deny -- and Rice was ready to deploy it -- is that the 49ers superstar has every record imaginable when stating his case, which is quite strong.