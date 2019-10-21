Here's how Lamar Jackson convinced John Harbaugh to go for it on crucial 4th down conversion

The Baltimore Ravens ended up beating the Seattle Seahawks by two touchdowns on Sunday. The game was close pretty much throughout, but things swung for good in the third quarter, when the two teams made very different decisions when presented with fourth-down opportunities.

With the game tied 13-13 midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks faced up 4th and 3 from the Ravens' 35-yard line. Despite rainy conditions and his kicker having missed two of his seven field goal attempts on the season, Pete Carroll elected to send Jason Myers out there for a 53-yard try. Myers missed.

On the ensuing possessions, the Ravens moved the ball into the red zone. On 3rd and 15 from the 21-yard line, Lamar Jackson kept the ball on a read-option and danced through the defense for a 13-yard gain. Most coaches would just kick the field goal and take a 16-13 lead -- because "you have to take the points," as the saying goes; but here's what happened with John Harbaugh.

This is exceedingly awesome. First of all, going for it on 4th down is just cool. Second of all, it's a wise decision to go for it both situationally (4th and 2 from the 8-yard line) and game-flow-wise (in a game where "points are at a premium," touchdowns are even more valuable). Third of all, it shows tremendous confidence in your offense, specifically the quarterback, which is always a good thing to do. And lastly, it worked!

Lamar Jackson talked his coach into going for it on 4th and 2, and he paid off the decision with a touchdown run, which propelled the Ravens to victory. More coaches should have this kind of trust in their players, especially in these kinds of high-leverage situations.