Business is booming in the National Football League.

Each of the 32 teams in the NFL received $432.6 million in revenue in the 2024 fiscal year, indicative of yet another year of record profits for the NFL. As noted by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the distribution of profits means that the NFL brought in a record $13.8 billion in national revenue during the last fiscal year.

The figures were revealed Wednesday in a report from the Green Bay Packers, the only publicly owned team in the league, detailing their expenses and revenues. Outbound Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who is retiring this week at 75, shared that the franchise's profits from operations rose to $83.7 million -- an increase of 39.3% -- for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Packers' national revenue increased 7.5% from $402.3 million to $432.6 million, with their local revenue rising 13.7% from $251.8 million to $286.4 million, equaling a 9.9% increase in total revenue from $654.1 million to $719.1 million.

"I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and the league office's ability to generate revenue," Murphy said. "It's impressive. A big part of it obviously is TV. How people watch TV is changing dramatically. NFL games and athletics or sports in general are the few things people watch live anymore."

As the only publicly owned team in the NFL, the Packers have served as a window into the NFL's finances and revenue sharing model given that they are required to reveal their financial statement on an annual basis. The numbers shared by the Packers on Wednesday will be shared at the franchise's annual shareholder meeting set for this Friday at Lambeau Field.