Here's how Russell Wilson factored into the Eagles' surprising decision to draft Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most surprising decisions of the 2020 NFL Draft last week when they decided to select Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick. Going into the draft, the Eagles had a lot of needs to fill, and most people would probably agree that quarterback wasn't one of them. Despite that fact, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman decided to pick one anyway.

It's now been one week since Roseman made the pick, and in case you're wondering what he's been up to, he's basically spent the past seven days trying to defend his decision. Roseman has been making the media rounds over the past few days, and one of his most interesting interviews came with NBC Sports Philadelphia. During that interview, the Eagles general manager revealed that losing out on Russell Wilson back in 2012 actually played a part in his decision to draft Hurts.

After passing on Wilson with their first three picks of the draft in 2012 (12th overall, 46th and 59th), the Eagles were planning to take the Seahawks quarterback with the 88th overall pick, but they ended up missing out on him, because they got "too cute," according to Roseman.

"In 2012, we had a vision," Roseman said. "We had a vision that we would draft a quarterback who's been extremely successful, and I don't want tampering charges on me but I think we can understand who that was ... and I feel like we got a little cute."

Before the Eagles could take Wilson at 88th overall, the Seahawks swooped in and stole him with the 75th overall pick. This isn't something that Roseman is just making up, either. There have been multiple stories over the years about how the Eagles were planning to take Wilson, but then ended up just missed out on him.

If the Eagles had pounced on Wilson with one of their two second-round picks in 2012, then the Super Bowl winner would be in Philadelphia. After losing out on Wilson, Roseman wasn't about to miss out on another quarterback he liked, so he decided to pull the trigger early on Hurts rather than potentially waiting until the third round.

"I don't know that there's a big difference between taking the 53rd pick in the draft and taking a pick in the third round if you feel strongly about a guy," Roseman said.

The good news for the Eagles is that the 2012 draft actually ended up working out for them. After missing out on Wilson, the Eagles ended up taking Nick Foles with the 88th overall pick, and as fate would have it, they ended up landing a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway.

As for Hurts, although he'll definitely be sitting behind Carson Wentz, Roseman views his new quarterback as the ultimate insurance policy, and one that the Eagles need to have in case their starter gets hurt.