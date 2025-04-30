The Seattle Seahawks have completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason, as they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, signed Sam Darnold in free agency, brought back Drew Lock, traded Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings and drafted former Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe in the third round at No. 92 overall. The rookie is not expected to compete with Darnold for the starting job, but you will see him take the field in 2025.

"He's a unique, special athlete, special young man," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, via ESPN. "We're going to develop him as a quarterback. But with that, he can add something special as we go."

That "something special" is what Milroe provides as a runner. In fact, several coaches and scouts said they believe he is the best running quarterback they've ever seen -- better than Lamar Jackson! Milroe led the SEC with 71 total touchdowns scored over the past two seasons, and 32 of those touchdowns came on the ground. Last season, 20 of Milroe's 36 total touchdowns came via rushing attempts. Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel are the only other SEC quarterbacks to ever rush for 20 touchdowns in a single season.

"However Jalen ... earns the right to go out there, then we'll do that, if it's going to help the team, if it's best for us to move the ball and give these defensive coordinators some headaches," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. "I'm really happy it's not going to be us."

With Klint Kubiak now calling the shots on offense for Seattle, some speculated Milroe could be used like how Taysom Hill is utilized with the New Orleans Saints. However, Macdonald made it very clear that Milroe is not Hill. He's a legitimate quarterback.

"The way (the Saints) used (Hill) was more in a tight end-fullback hybrid role, sometimes taking snaps; Jalen is a quarterback through and through," Macdonald said, via The Athletic. "He's going to be trained to play quarterback for us. When he's in there, he's going to be playing quarterback. But the athleticism is going to come to life when he's on the field."

Milroe the runner is NFL-ready, but Milroe the passer could stand to sit and learn for a year or two. Milroe certainly possesses an NFL arm, and it's evident when he lets it fly deep, but last season, Milroe threw just five touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions in SEC play. He's one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this class, and you can expect to see him take some snaps in his first NFL season.