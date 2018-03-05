Here's how the Browns will solve their QB problem, if Hue Jackson gets his 'preference'

The Cleveland Browns are at the center of the draft world once again this offseason, holding the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. We know they need a quarterback and want a quarterback, but they could also be interested in adding Saquon Barkley, potentially even with the No. 1 overall pick.

A lot of their offseason may depend on how much influence coach Hue Jackson has on the decision. And if he does have a lot of influence, expect to see the Browns chase after Hue's old friend AJ McCarron, who will become an unrestricted free agent after winning his grievance against the Bengals.

According to Peter King of TheMMQB.com, Jackson's "preference" is to sign McCarron and pair him with a rookie quarterback, presumably one taken with either the No. 1 or the No. 4 pick (Cleveland also has No. 33 and No. 35, so they could wait for a quarterback until the second round if they are so inclined to watch a mob of Browns fans storm the team's facility looking for blood).

From King:

This comes from an executive with a historically reliable ear to the ground: Cleveland, with four picks in the top 35 of the draft, is still exceedingly interested in signing free-agent quarterback A.J. McCarron after the trade-deadline-day debacle last fall … and then backstopping him with a rookie quarterback in the draft. I'm hearing that's coach Hue Jackson's preference, having coached McCarron in Cincinnati as Bengals offensive coordinator.

Jackson worked with McCarron back when he was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, a post he held before leaving to take the head coaching gig in Cleveland. So there is a lot of familiarity there. Additionally, it stands to reason Jackson will be heavily invested in bringing in a veteran quarterback who can help him win more than a single game; he is 1-31 in his two years with the Browns and another disaster season will probably mean the end of his run with the Browns.

If Cleveland decides to draft someone like Wyoming's Josh Allen early on, it would behoove them to get a veteran in place. Last year the Browns took DeShone Kizer with a second-round pick and threw him in the lineup right away. It went very poorly.

The Browns need to draft a quarterback with a high pick but they do not necessarily need to force said high pick into the lineup. Giving the young man they select some time to marinate and learn a system would be beneficial.

McCarron does not seem likely to chase a job where he's going to be supplanted by a rookie, but it's entirely plausible to imagine some situation where Jackson promises him 12-plus starts in 2018, with the idea being McCarron could showcase himself in a familiar offense for a team that will really just be giving him a Mike Glennon-style deal that features a lot of Year 1 guaranteed money.

Maybe McCarron isn't willing to do that sort of deal and would prefer the opportunity afforded him elsewhere. If Kirk Cousins lands with the Jets, for instance, the Vikings and Cardinals and Broncos will be players in the McCarron/Case Keenum markets. There's a decent chance McCarron can find more job security -- and more long-term money? -- elsewhere.

Fortunately for him, he might have a fallback in the form of Cleveland, with the added bonus of the Browns propping up his leverage in a quarterback market that promises to be pretty wild once things start percolating.