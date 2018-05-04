Here's how the Jets kept their pre-draft quarterback rankings a secret

Once the New York Jets surrendered three second-round picks for the right to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the 2018 NFL Draft, it was widely assumed that they'd be selecting a quarterback. The only question, of course, was which quarterback. Who they ended up with was dependent on which quarterback the Browns went with at No. 1, as well as whether the Giants decided to take a quarterback, trade the pick, or take a non-QB at No. 2, but the Jets had plenty of options.

We all know how it played out: the Browns took Baker Mayfield first. The Giants didn't even consider trading out of No. 2, and indeed selected a non-quarterback in Saquon Barkley. That left the Jets with their pick of Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson at No. 3.

According to the New York Daily News, the only people who knew the Jets' preference in this spot were CEO Christopher Johnson, GM Mike Maccagnan, and head coach Todd Bowles. The Jets kept things so secretive that Maccagnan didn't even put final grades on the draft cards pertaining to the five quarterbacks most teams had grouped together atop the heap.

The Jets ratcheted up their secrecy before the franchise's most important draft in memory. Browns general manager John Dorsey joked that his wife didn't even know that he was going to take Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick. Well, Jets GM Mike Maccagnan kept his intentions close to the vest, too. Only CEO Christopher Johnson, Todd Bowles and Maccagnan knew the exact signal caller pecking order on One Jets Drive. Nobody else. For the first time, Maccagnan did not even put a final grade on any of the Top 5 quarterback prospects for fear that word might trickle out and jeopardize the most pivotal decision of his professional life. So, there was no record of the quarterback final grades in the Jets' digital draft program or on the old-school cards that typically get stacked on one of the two big draft boards. Every other player except Darnold, Mayfield, Rosen, Allen and Jackson had a final grade next to his name. The cards identifying the Top 5 quarterbacks were separated from the rest of the cards. Maccagnan kept the quarterback intel in his head.

The Jets playing their cards extremely close to the vest makes sense, with two teams possibly able to snake their top pick away from them before they come on the board. Even after tabbing Darnold at No. 3, Maccagnan still wouldn't reveal the order he had the players on the Jets' draft board. "I don't want to get into where we had guys ranked," Maccagnan said the night of the draft. "But we were very excited when he was available for us at three."

At this point, I guess nobody other than Maccagnan, Bowles, and Johnson will ever know.