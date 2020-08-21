Watch Now: Breaking Down The Buccaneers' Plan At WR This Season ( 2:14 )

Tom Brady heading down to Tampa to join the Buccaneers and end his 20-year relationship with the New England Patriots was the biggest free agent move we saw this offseason. As we approach the debut of Brady in his Bucs uniform when Tampa Bay goes on the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, it's natural to wonder what kind of offense Brady will be operating in and, more importantly, how will he do in it.

That was a main topic of discussion on the latest Pick Six Podcast as host Will Brinson continued "Analytics Week" by bringing in Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit to preview what we may see from TB12 now that he's in Tampa Bay.

"As soon as Brady went to Tampa Bay, the first thing I was wondering about was is it going to be Brady's offense and the Bucs adjust to him, which is not unreasonable, or will it be Brady adjusting to Bruce Arians," said Benoit. "Very clearly from what everybody has said -- we'll see once they start playing and see this on film -- but very clearly it appears it's Brady adjusting to Bruce Arians."

Benoit believes that Brady does have the arm strength to perform well in Arians' high-flying system saying that "his arm has always been better than people realize." He also propped up Brady's 2017 season as evidence he can work in a system where he's asked to move around the pocket, hang onto the ball a bit longer and throw downfield. That season, Brady won the third MVP award of his career.

One of the other big questions for the Buccaneers in determining their overall success for 2020 on that side of the ball, Benoit points out, is along the offensive line.

"They put a lot of pressure on their O-line," Benoit said. "Part B of what makes Arians so aggressive -- Part A is throwing downfield -- is we often get everyone out in routes. Five guys out in routes, which means one-on-one pass-blocking in a lot of scenarios. So, we're asking more of our QB to throw deep, we're asking more of our linemen to block, and we're asking more of our receivers to get deep and make those more difficult catches so to speak. It's an aggressive offense in that sense, but I think Brady still has the attributes to run it well."

It should be noted that Bruce Arians has said that the Buccaneers' base offense will be 12-personnel, which could help in certain blocking situations, especially with the offseason addition of Rob Gronkowski, who is a superb blocking tight end.

As for the team Brady left behind, Brinson and Benoit also discussed the Patriots' quarterback situation. The possibility of having a platoon at quarterback between Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham was brought up this week, and head coach Bill Belichick didn't exactly rule out that opportunity. Benoit theorized, however, that may be a ploy by Belichick to make his opponent plan for multiple quarterbacks.

"It's not beyond Belichick to do something like that," he said. "I'd be surprised if you do for two reasons: One, you have such limited practice time. Are you installing two different offenses? Because you have to do that to maximize Newton. No. 2 is with such limited practices is there enough reps to get two guys ready to be starting QBs, who were not on the field last year? I can't imagine you would do it that way.

"I think what Belichick decided was this: It's a passing league. We all see that. It's a nickel defense league. That's how everybody plays. The 49ers play base and they ran the ball all over everybody and had play-action and killed base defenses. The Titans did that with Derrick Henry. The Packers, to some extent, they are kind of run-oriented. They got to the NFC Championship. The best team for most of the season was Baltimore, who had the most prolific run game in history last year. The teams that can run the ball, not just run the ball, but run the ball uniquely, right now they have a huge advantage because the league is set up to stop passing offenses."

Benoit characterized Newton as a "unique weapon" that could fit the mold of this latest trend going on around the league and could be a way for Belichick to exploit it in what will be a very odd 2020 season.