Here's how Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and other NFL players reacted on Twitter after Tiger Woods won the Masters
The NFL world was pretty excited to see Tiger win his fifth Masters
If you spent your entire weekend watching the Masters, then you have a lot in common with Tom Brady, because that's exactly what the Patriots quarterback did with his time on Saturday and Sunday, and we know because he wouldn't stop tweeting about it.
Brady was one of several NFL players who took to Twitter over the weekend to congratulate Tiger Woods on winning his 15th major. Tiger's victory became official on Sunday afternoon after he drained a short putt on the 18th green at Augusta National to claim his fifth Masters win, and first major win since 2008.
Here was the NFL reaction on Twitter starting with Brady (We're starting with Brady, because apparently, he celebrated the Masters by having his only "couch day" of the year over the weekend).
After watching Woods claim his 15th major, Brady immediately started fantasizing about winning 15 Super Bowls.
If you're scoring at home, Brady would have to win nine more Super Bowls to match Woods, which means the Patriots quarterback would have to play until he's at least 50.
There were a bunch of NFL quarterbacks watching the final round of the Masters. Besides Brady, we also saw tweets from Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes wasn't the only player to sum up his feelings with an emoji, Derek Carr, Robert Griffin and Keenan Allen also did the same thing.
Tiger's performance at the Masters left some players, like J.J. Watt, in total shock.
If you found yourself tearing up after Tiger's emotional win, then you have something in common with Golden Tate.
Of course, the biggest winner at the Masters -- besides Tiger -- might have been Giants running Saquon Barkley, and that's because Tiger's caddie was wearing a Barkley jersey during Sunday's final round.
For more on Tiger's historical win, make sure to click here and check out all the CBSSports.com coverage that you may have missed over the weekend from Augusta.
