Here's Peyton Manning's advice for Andrew Luck as he works his way back from injury

Andrew Luck hasn't taken a regular-season snap since Jan. 1, 2017. He missed all of last season following shoulder surgery despite indications a summer ago that he would be ready for training camp. Twelve months later and the Colts really do think Luck will be on the field in August.

Peyton Manning knows what it's like to return to football after a year-long layoff; he missed the 2011 season following neck surgery. The Colts released him in March 2012, weeks before they drafted Luck with the No. 1 pick. Six years later, Manning, who retired following the 2015 season and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2021, has some advice for his successor in Indianapolis.

"Everything is an individual thing, so you have to be careful speaking on it since injuries are different," Manning told ESPN.com's Mike Wells on Wednesday. "But it's also universal. For me, I was a [repetition] guy. I liked to get all the reps on practice. The theory of 10,000 reps, I believe in that. I felt like I was kind of behind because I hadn't gotten the reps even though you have a lot in the bank. It took me a few games before I felt like I was coming back. Getting as many reps as possible is key."

Luck hasn't thrown a regulation football since his injury.

"For me, coming off missing the entire year with the neck, I knew I was going to have to play a different kind of way, a different sort of physical state," Manning continued. "I was looking for things like positive feedback from receivers on whether the ball felt the same coming in and then when you get into the game and you throw a deep out. We played a preseason game and I threw a deep comeback route, and that was a thing to check off the box. You want to do everything for the first time again. You want to get hit; you want to make a tight throw, have a two-minute drive. I wanted to do all those things again."

Manning led the Colts to a 10-6 record in 2010, the season before his surgery; he was third in total value among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, and completed 66.3 percent of his passes, threw for 4,700 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. When he returned to the field with the Broncos in 2012, Manning ranked second in total value, had a completion percentage of 68.6 and threw for 4,659 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. A season later, he had 55 touchdown passes and was named NFL MVP.

"I'm pulling for Andrew's return," Manning said. "I stay in touch with him. I came to the combine. He and I sat down for two to three hours and talked about in-season routine, offseason routine."

The Colts, who went 4-12 last season, will need Luck return to his pre-injury form if they're going to be competitive in the very strong AFC South.