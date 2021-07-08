Three years into his NFL career, D.J. Moore looks like a potential star. The Panthers' 2018 first-round pick has posted season lines of 55 catches for 788 yards and two touchdowns, 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns, and 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns. And he's done it largely while getting decidedly subpar quarterback play.

His performance through three seasons has caught the eye of the best wide receiver in Panthers history: Steve Smith Sr. Now an NFL Network analyst, Smith has developed a relationship with Moore since the latter arrived in Charlotte. And despite the pair having polar-opposite on-field personalities, Moore says he's been able to take some lessons from Smith's mentality and approach to the game.

"Just to be hard-working," Moore said, regarding what Smith has taught him, per the team's official website. "He's always talked about going into practice like it was a game. Always be professional, and always have a dog mentality when you get out there. Whether you have a big personality like him or a laid-back vibe like I've got, you've still got to have that dog when you step out there."

More obviously has a long way to go to catch up to Smith's team records of 836 catches, 12,197 receiving yards, and 80 receiving touchdowns. But he's also still just 24 years old, so he's got plenty of time left in his career as well. He's extension-eligible this offseason, and the Panthers seem likely to try to sign him to a long-term deal before it becomes even more expensive to do so.