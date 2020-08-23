Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: New York Giants ( 2:40 )

If there was ever a horrible time to be a first-year head coach in the NFL, it's right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has many wondering if conducting a safe season is even possible this year, and it has already affected the league in many ways. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was already making a big jump from the special teams coach of the New England Patriots to head man of a new franchise, and the coronavirus has made his job even tougher. Judge will get his first look at his new team under the lights in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, since COVID-19 has eliminated the preseason. Giants legend Bill Parcells has never faced the kind of hurdles Judge is up against this year, but he does have some advice for New York's new lead man. When you are facing a situation full of unknowns, you have to fall back on what you do know -- and that is yourself. Keep with what you know, and don't try to be somebody that you are not.

Judge has carried some of the things he learned in New England into his first season with the Giants. There are no names on practice jerseys and Judge also has players -- and coaches -- running laps if a mistake is made in practice. Parcells believes that Judge has to do everything he can to embrace the head coaching role -- even though he hasn't been in this spot before.

"I think it's very difficult for a first-year head coach," Parcells told The New York Post, "and I also think it's very difficult for first-year coordinators. There's a lot happening in preseason besides the players. The coaching staff has to get itself organized. Game communication: Who's where? Who's doing what? Who's in charge of substitution? Who's watching timeouts. Who's doing this, who's doing that? They don't even have a chance to practice that under real game conditions."

Parcells went 3-12-1 during his first season as head coach of the Giants back in 1983, and says he almost lost his dream job because he was "trying to be a head coach instead of being Bill Parcells." The Hall of Famer quickly got it together, however, as the Giants made the playoffs in each of the next three seasons, including in 1986, when the Giants won Super Bowl XXI.

Parcells understands that the Giants are facing a huge challenge in 2020, but he knows that if Judge truly is the guy meant for the job, he has to make it a point: "Be yourself."