Here's the latest advice Johnny Manziel has for Baker Mayfield to succeed in Cleveland

It's been just four years since the Browns used a first-round pick on Johnny Manziel, the small-by-NFL-standards Heisman Trophy winner who lasted just two seasons because of countless off-field incidents.

In late April, the Browns, fresh off an 0-16 season, again took a smallish quarterback who had also won the Heisman, and this time the organization used the first-overall pick to do it. Baker Mayfield, who spent much of the predraft process trying to prove that he's not the next coming of Manziel, is now getting advice from the former Browns quarterback who took his last NFL snap in Dec. 2015.

"I feel like Baker's in a better situation having a vet quarterback in there in Tyrod (Taylor)," Manziel told The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, via Cleveland.com. "There's not pressure on him to come in and start Day 1 and I think he's going into it and he's going to learn from the vets."

There was also no pressure for Manziel to start on Day 1 either; in fact, the Browns and Brian Hoyer got off to a 7-4 start in 2014, and led the AFC North in mid-November before losing five straight to end the season. Manziel's first start didn't come until Week 15.

"Baker's got the fire, Baker's got the spark, and you know, I think he'll do all right," Manziel continued. "But don't let the pressure of everything else that goes on get to you. That would be my one advice: just go out and make football the main thing and go out and play like he's done for the last five years."

Manziel, who competed in the developmental Spring League earlier this year, announced last weekend that he will sign with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and is hoping to get another chance to play in the NFL. He has made it clear in recent months that he's matured during his absence from the game.

"The message that I'm sending is showing up every day and going to meetings," he told reporters after his first Spring League game. "Being engaged in everything that is going on during practice and in the game. I can't control what is going on [with NFL teams' interest] and I don't know what's going on in NFL meetings. If that's the case, if the NFL is something that pops up, cool. If not, I'm going to work until I get back there. We'll see how things play out."

For now, Manziel's headed to Canada and Mayfield will be in Cleveland where, according to coach Hue Jackson, the plan is for him to sit on the bench next season behind Tyrod Taylor.