Here's the latest advice Johnny Manziel has for Baker Mayfield to succeed in Cleveland
Before the future of the Browns was Mayfield, there was Johnny Football
It's been just four years since the Browns used a first-round pick on Johnny Manziel, the small-by-NFL-standards Heisman Trophy winner who lasted just two seasons because of countless off-field incidents.
In late April, the Browns, fresh off an 0-16 season, again took a smallish quarterback who had also won the Heisman, and this time the organization used the first-overall pick to do it. Baker Mayfield, who spent much of the predraft process trying to prove that he's not the next coming of Manziel, is now getting advice from the former Browns quarterback who took his last NFL snap in Dec. 2015.
"I feel like Baker's in a better situation having a vet quarterback in there in Tyrod (Taylor)," Manziel told The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, via Cleveland.com. "There's not pressure on him to come in and start Day 1 and I think he's going into it and he's going to learn from the vets."
There was also no pressure for Manziel to start on Day 1 either; in fact, the Browns and Brian Hoyer got off to a 7-4 start in 2014, and led the AFC North in mid-November before losing five straight to end the season. Manziel's first start didn't come until Week 15.
"Baker's got the fire, Baker's got the spark, and you know, I think he'll do all right," Manziel continued. "But don't let the pressure of everything else that goes on get to you. That would be my one advice: just go out and make football the main thing and go out and play like he's done for the last five years."
Manziel, who competed in the developmental Spring League earlier this year, announced last weekend that he will sign with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and is hoping to get another chance to play in the NFL. He has made it clear in recent months that he's matured during his absence from the game.
"The message that I'm sending is showing up every day and going to meetings," he told reporters after his first Spring League game. "Being engaged in everything that is going on during practice and in the game. I can't control what is going on [with NFL teams' interest] and I don't know what's going on in NFL meetings. If that's the case, if the NFL is something that pops up, cool. If not, I'm going to work until I get back there. We'll see how things play out."
For now, Manziel's headed to Canada and Mayfield will be in Cleveland where, according to coach Hue Jackson, the plan is for him to sit on the bench next season behind Tyrod Taylor.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell shares rap single 'Target'
The league's best running back wants to be paid like the league's top receiver
-
Super Bowl 53 odds, picks: Fade 49ers
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl...
-
NY rep calls out Jets for anthem stance
The Jets have said their players won't face any punishment for protesting during the anthe...
-
Dak Prescott: Do teams need No. 1 WRs?
The Cowboys' quarterback heads into the 2018 season without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten
-
Tom and Gisele selling NYC pad for $14M
This apartment is probably nicer than your apartment
-
Harbaugh has wild idea for the kickoff
When it comes to the kickoff, maybe we should let John Harbaugh make all the rules