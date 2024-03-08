Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been named president of the NFL Players Association. He was named president by the board of player representatives.

Reeves-Mabin was a member of the NFLPA's executive committee for the past two years, most recently serving the vice president of the player's union. He is taking over the role former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter held for the last two seasons.

The NFLPA board elects the executive officers from their ranks, the official NFLPA website states. The executive officers include the president and 10 vice presidents.

"The Executive Committee manages and transacts the business and affairs of the NFLPA between meetings of the Board of Player Representatives. Executive officers are elected for a two-year term in even-numbered years at the annual meeting of the Board of Player Representatives. They must have been members in good standing for one-year to be eligible to serve."

Reeves-Maybin recently signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract to keep him in Detroit for at least a little longer.

The 29-year-old started his career with the Lions as a fourth-round pick in 2017. He played the first five years of his career in Detroit, then played for the Houston Texans for a year before returning to the Lions in 2023.