Aaron Rodgers hasn't denied he wants to move on from the Green Bay Packers after months of reported discontent. General manager Brian Gutekunst has insisted he won't deal the reigning NFL MVP. But there's apparently one way the Packers would agree to trade the star quarterback. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay would actually move Rodgers if it "believed he was truly committed to never playing for them again" and preferred a trade package over potential savings from the QB's contract.

Schneidman's report implies the Packers don't yet believe Rodgers is "truly committed" to leaving for good, or that they might prefer saving millions if Rodgers retires rather than collecting draft picks or players by shipping the star QB elsewhere. Both could be true. Rodgers, for all the reports of a feud with the Packers front office, has openly praised everything else about the organization -- its fans, players, coaches -- and could merely want more control over his own future with the team. Gutekunst, meanwhile, might rather collect checks from Rodgers hanging up the cleats than see a legend of the game suit up in another uniform under his watch.

Either way, per Schneidman, Gutekunst is currently "holding firm to the stance that he 'will not' trade" Rodgers this offseason. That includes after June 1, when the Packers would free up more than $16 million in salary cap space by dealing the QB.

Where does that leave Rodgers, who did not report to the Packers' voluntary OTAs this month?

"He can either work past his feelings about Gutekunst and play for the money, his coaches, his teammates and Packers fans," Schneidman reports, "or hold firm in his own stance to not play for the Packers and continue costing himself money as he misses training camp practices ($50,000 mandatory fine per day missed under the new CBA), regular-season games and other team events the Packers could fine him for."