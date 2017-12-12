Here's the 'Star Wars' themed Nick Foles hype video you never knew you needed

Philadelphia Eagles fans are having a difficult time processing the sudden loss of starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Sunday against the Rams. That's understandable considering Wentz was playing at an MVP-caliber level and led the Eagles to the top of the NFC standings.

Now without Wentz, the team will turn to backup Nick Foles.

Fans are obviously plenty upset over the loss of Wentz, but there's reason to have a bit of optimism about Foles. He has starting experience and has shown flashes of excellence, and this Eagles team he's leading is a very strong and deep one.

In order to get the juices flowing in Foles' favor, someone went ahead and created hype video themed around "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which hits theaters this week. Timely stuff!

Honestly, the video is pretty well-done and has solid production value, but it's tough to get past the fact that we're giving a wildly dramatic hype video to Nick Foles -- a guy that has been in quarterback purgatory for a few years. We can probably all agree that Foles is not giving the Eagles a better chance at a Super Bowl than Wentz.

With that being said, this feels like it's somewhat of a coping mechanism for Eagles fans. But I suppose if you're going to need a coping mechanism, you may as well have a very cool and very creative coping mechanism at your disposal. Philly fans in search of a light to keep them away from the dark side may have found it in this video. This could be their new hope.