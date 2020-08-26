Watch Now: Time to Schein: Daniel Jones has to prove himself this 2020 season ( 4:11 )

New York Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge has made headlines so far this offseason with different strategies he has been using during his first training camp, and he recently came up with another interesting technique to stop his defensive backs from committing holding penalties. Over the past few days, members of the secondary were seen practicing with tennis balls taped to their hands. Judge confirmed this, saying that it was to help make it harder for defensive backs to commit penalties.

"We're not going to accept penalties. So we'll find any little trick we can to teach them," Judge said, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan also tweeted out a photo of cornerback Julian Love covering Evan Engram with the tennis balls taped to his hands.

While this is an unconventional way to stop defensive backs from holding in training camp, it's certainly not something that will help them in the interception category. In 2019, the Giants intercepted just 10 passes. Only four teams recorded fewer interceptions last year.

This is not the only different practice technique the former Patriots special teams coach has supposedly brought with him from New England. There are no names on practice jerseys and Judge also has players -- and coaches -- running laps if a mistake is made in practice. Additionally, Judge is mulling taking the red no-contact jersey off of quarterback Daniel Jones in practice to ready him for the season opener.

"At some point, we'll pop his pads a little bit in a controlled environment," said Judge.

The Giants wanted a culture change, and it's safe to say that Judge has definitely been working to establish his own during the early portion of training camp.