Here's what Aaron Rodgers said about the Packers struggling offense

Aaron Rodgers is undeniably pleased that the Packers are undefeated through three games. He isn't happy, however, with the role -- or lack thereof -- his offense has played in Green Bay's successful start to the 2019 regular season.

After scoring just 10 points in their season-opening win in Chicago, the Packers scored 21 points in the first 16 minutes of their home opener against Minnesota before failing to score during the game's final 44 minutes. In Sunday's 27-16 win over the visiting Broncos, the Packers' offense amassed just 312 total yards while producing just 16 first downs. Green Bay went just 2 of 9 on third down while controlling the ball for less than 25 minutes.

"It's time for us to do our part on offense," Rodgers said on Tuesday, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Moving forward, we're going to play a stretch of really good football teams. At some point, we can't expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been, but at some point the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays."

Rodgers is spot-on with regard to his defense. Green Bay's defense is currently second to only New England in scoring defense, allowing an average of just 11.7 points per outing. The Packers' defense is also tied for third in the NFL in sacks (13) and interceptions (four). They're also fifth in the NFL in pass defense heading into this Thursday night's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Conversely, Green Bay is currently ranked 28th in total offense, averaging just 286.7 yards per outing. They're also ranked 27th in passing, 24th in rushing and 23rd in scoring.

While the Packers are winning, Rodgers isn't comfortable with his current role as "game manager.'' While he's not saying that he has to lead the league in passing yards, Rodgers wants to have a bigger role in Green Bay's success.

"Well, we've never wanted to just manage the football game around here," he said. "The standards are very high for us. We've got to play a lot better on offense. We've played some good defenses, no doubt about it, but the standard and expectations are very high here, and we haven't met them on offense. Thankfully, our defense has not only been opportunistic but stout, holding them to field goals in the red zone, taking the ball away, putting us in good field position."

Despite their struggles, the Packers have received some solid individual offensive performances. Running back Aaron Jones amassed 150 all-purpose yards and a score in Green Bay's win over Minnesota. Davante Adams, the Packers' No. 1 receiver, went over the 100-yard receiving barrier against the Vikings and is on pace to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

While he'd like to see his playmakers get the ball more, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay's first year head coach and former NFL offensive coordinator, wants it to happen organically.

"I've never been of the mindset or philosophy of, just force-feed a guy the ball, you know?" LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. "I do think that we can do a better job of making sure that we get some of the things that we want to get called going into games and again just make sure they get called to give those guys optimal number of opportunities."

One player Rodgers believes can help the offense is tight end Jimmy Graham, who has not had a reception since scoring a touchdown in Green Bay's Week 1 win over Chicago.

"Jimmy's the best," Rodgers said of Graham, who twice went over 1,200 receiving yards during his time wit the New Orleans Saints. "He's a great teammate. He's a one of my best friends, not just as a teammate. I love our conversations, getting to talk to him. He is a very positive person. He's a realist. His focus and preparation has been second to none, as usual."