The New York Jets missed an opportunity to stay on a path to lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- and the opportunity to select Trevor Lawrence -- with their stunning victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Jets were playing to avoid the embarrassment of 0-16, which would've made just the fourth team to finish a regular season winless and with no ties in the Super Bowl era.

The Jets coaches ands players aren't concerned about the 2021 NFL Draft, especially since they are playing for their NFL futures -- which likely won't be in New York. The potential of going 0-16 is no more, which is what Jets head coach Adam Gase pointed to after Sunday's shocking win.

"Our job is to try and go out and win every week," Gase said to reporters after Sunday's game. "I'm happy for our guys. If you watch them work every day and see how hard they compete in games, they deserved this. They deserved it a while ago. We had a few snatched away from us and to finally close out a game against a good team says a lot about what kind of character we have in this locker room."

The Jets were seconds away from their first win a few weeks ago, only to give up the winning touchdown with five seconds left in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. A winless season -- and the No. 1 pick -- seemed inevitable until Sunday.

New York possibly lost the chance at the No. 1 overall pick by defeating the Rams, as the Jacksonville Jaguars currently are in the driver's seat for the top selection with two games to play -- even though they have the same record as the Jets -- based on strength of schedule. However, that could change based on what their 2020 opponents do in the final two weeks.

That's of no concern to Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is all but decided. Darnold is playing for a quarterback job next year, auditioning for 31 other teams if the Jets decide not to retain him.

"It doesn't affect us," Darnold said. "We're focused on one job every single week and that's winning a game. Anything other than that, we're not focused on.

"We've got great guys. I've been saying it all year. We've got great guys in that locker room and a great coaching staff. I'm super proud of them."