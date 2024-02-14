While the Kansas City Chiefs were enjoying a victory parade, Josh Allen played a round with arguably the greatest golfer of all-time: Tiger Woods.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback played with Woods on Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational Pro Am in Los Angeles.

An avid golfer, Allen was able to get an up-close look at Woods in his element. A 15-time major champion, Woods is set to partake in his first PGA Tour tournament in over 10 months.

Earlier this month, Allen bested Tom Brady at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The win avenged his loss to Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match back in 2022.

"I think that's the first time I've beat him [Brady] in anything," Allen said, via Golf Digest. "Yeah, I wish it was on the football field, but I will take it. It feels real good."

Allen's teammate in The Match, Patrick Mahomes, was also busy on Wednesday. As noted above, he and his teammates were enjoying a third Super Bowl victory parade in the last five years. Once again, the Chiefs' road to the Super Bowl included a victory over Allen's Bills. Kansas City edged Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

While he hasn't enjoyed a victory parade yet, Allen believes that he and his teammates in Buffalo can do so sometime in the near future.

"No. Not at all," Allen recently responded when asked if he's worried the Bills' window has closed, per NFL.com. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge. I believe in myself. And that will never change."