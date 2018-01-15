Here's what Blake Bortles told critics after the Jaguars' playoff win over the Steelers

Despite the slights -- perceived or otherwise -- the Steelers never bought the "Blake Bortles is a choker" storyline. And on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Bortles quietly went about his business, made several big plays -- especially in the fourth quarter -- avoided turnovers, and led the Jaguars to a 45-42 win in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

When it was over, Bortles was 14 of 26 for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 35 yards on five carries. And while his teammates were happy to point and gawk at their detractors, Bortles was in no such mood.

"I'm just happy to win," the embattled quarterback said after the win, via USA Today. "I have no animosity against anyone who said anything. I'm happy to be able to come here and do this with this team. There are a lot of guys home on the couch watching this. I'm sure they are wishing that they could play. I know in years past I have been. So the opportunity to be able to continue to play feels awesome. … Everybody is in the NFL here. It's the highest level of football there is in the world. It's tough to say that someone is not a good football player or is trash. Everybody is a professional football player and is able to do it for a living. I will always be respectful of everyone we play."

Credit to Bortles for taking the high road, especially in light of the constant criticism he faces. Some of it is deserved and some of it is, well, over the top.

In his first three seasons, Bortles fell short of the expectations that come with being a No. 3 overall draft pick. But he has improved to the point where he's no longer a liability. That's been an important development since the Jags have gone from laughing stock during Bortles' first three seasons to one of the AFC's best teams in 2017.

As a rookie in 2014, Bortles ranked dead last in total value among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. He improved to 25th in total value in 2015, when he threw 35 touchdowns along with 18 interceptions and five lost fumbles. And if last season was among his most disappointing -- Bortles had 23 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and six fumbles and there were constant calls to bench him for Chad Henne -- this season has been his most encouraging.

Still, the inertia of "BORTLES IS TERRIBLE!" storylines perpetuate the perception that he's among the league's worst quarterbacks. In reality, he's a replacement-level passer, which makes him decidedly average -- and that's not necessarily a bad thing. In terms of value per play this season, Bortles is 16th -- between Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. That's pretty good company.

"I've said it a bunch all year long," Bortles continued. "I really don't care. I couldn't care less what anyone in the world says about me. I enjoy going to work every day with those guys in that locker room and the coaching staff. I enjoy everything we do, and this is the type of thing that you dream of -- to get opportunities to play in games like this. To be able to come here and do that against a team like Pittsburgh, it will never change for me."

And now Bortles and the Jaguars are one game away from the Super Bowl. All that's standing between them: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.