Here's what Brett Favre has to do after losing a Southern Miss bet to Doug Pederson
The former Packers teammates reunited this weekend when their college teams met on the gridiron
If Doug Pederson is known for one thing, it's being aggressive. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach made a habit of going for it on fourth down during his team's 2017 title run, and he even carried his risky streak into the offseason, when he wagered with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton for a chance at having the Eagles wear their home jerseys on the road in November. (He won.)
Now, with the 2018 season underway, Pederson has kept the gambling pedal to the metal, and he's gotten the best of former Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre in doing so.
As NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reported, Pederson traveled to Mississippi this weekend to see his alma mater, the University of Louisiana-Monroe, take on Southern Miss, Favre's alma mater. And the two former quarterbacks reconnected to make a bet on the game. Doug was mostly in town to watch his son, Josh, who plays tight end for ULM, but as Rosenblatt noted, he didn't leave without striking up some friendly competition with Favre.
The bet: If Southern Miss won, as Favre proudly predicted, Pederson would have to wear a Southern Miss hat at his next press conference back in Philadelphia. If ULM won, Favre would have to wear a ULM hat or T-shirt in "my next Copper Fit commercial or something."
It turns out ULM won 21-20.
So keep an eye out for those Copper Fit ads. And bank on Pederson staying aggressive.
