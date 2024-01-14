The Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, but the weather had different plans. Snowy conditions and high winds caused the NFL to postpone the game to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The extreme weather has not slowed in Orchard Park, New York, with 11 inches of snow falling from Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and another 15 inches expected in the next 48 hours, per weather.com. The wind is 20 to 30 mph with a temperature of 15 degrees Fahrenheit and a real feel of -2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is a look at the scene at Highmark Stadium during Sunday's originally scheduled time of the game:

There is very little visibility and snow was piled high in the stands.

The Bills asked for help shoveling out the seats, with the team paying fans $20 an hour, as well as providing food. Fans have shown up and are assisting in true Buffalo fashion. Some fans are doing the job shirtless, despite the freezing temperature and tough condition and they look more than thrilled to be there, helping out their team.

Even if the stadium had a dome, the travel would still be an issue in conditions like this. Trying to fit 71,000 people in the seats, in the parking lot and on the roads in the area could create a dangerous situation and could cause traffic jams that would make it difficult for emergency vehicles to use the routes. Travel bans were put in place during some periods of the storm that would have interfered with the original game time.

Obstacles still remain for the game to be played on Monday but there are currently no plans to move the location of the game, despite rumors that it could be changed to Cleveland.

At 4 p.m. ET on Monday, the temperature is expected to be 16 degrees, mostly cloudy with winds at 11 mph. Snow showers are expected in the morning with an additional one to three inches of snow during the a.m. and less than an inch at night.