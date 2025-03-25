With only a month remaining before the 2024 NFL Draft, the widespread expectation is that University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the No. 1 overall pick. The main question seems to be whether the Tennessee Titans will stick at No. 1 overall or decide to trade the pick.

On Monday, Ward hoped to put that discussion to rest. Miami held its Pro Day on Monday afternoon, and of course, Ward's throwing session was the main event. And after a throw to tight end Elijah Arroyo while rolling out to his left, Ward let the Titans know about his plans.

While there was another highlight throw later on in the workout, this somewhat more under-control frozen rope to Arroyo was the throw after which Ward let Tennessee brass hear what he had to say.

All 32 teams showed up at Miami's Pro Day to see Ward and Co. get in their workout, but the Titans were obviously the headliners. They had their general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator and more in the building to watch Ward throw live for the first time.

"They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see," Ward said. "At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I'm going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football."

If he is indeed the top selection in the draft, Ward will be the first Hurricane picked first overall since Russell Maryland back in 1991, and the first Miami quarterback picked No. 1 since Vinny Testaverde in 1987.