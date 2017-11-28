Here's what Crabtree did to unsuccessfully stop Talib from snatching his chain again

Michael Crabtree anticipated that Aqib Talib would try to grab his chain once again

By now you know all about the Sunday afternoon fight between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree, and eventually, many other Broncos and Raiders. And you probably know that the fight started either with Crabtree punching Chris Harris and then Talib, or with Talib snatching Crabtree's chain right off his neck -- just as he did a year ago. 

Here's the video. You decide. 

Talib blamed it on Crabtree and Crabtree blamed it on Talib. Shocker. What you may not know is that Crabtree was actually expecting something to go down, and took steps to prevent his jewelry from getting yanked for the second straight season. 

I don't want to tell Crabtree how to go about his business, but it seems like an easier fix would have been to just not wear the chain in the first place. Or to at least wear it underneath his shoulder pads where it couldn't be reached. In any event, it didn't work. The chain got yanked, the fisticuffs got thrown, and Crabtree and Talib both got the boot. 

