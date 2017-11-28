Here's what Crabtree did to unsuccessfully stop Talib from snatching his chain again

By now you know all about the Sunday afternoon fight between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree, and eventually, many other Broncos and Raiders. And you probably know that the fight started either with Crabtree punching Chris Harris and then Talib, or with Talib snatching Crabtree's chain right off his neck -- just as he did a year ago.

Here's the video. You decide.

Raiders Broncos fight pic.twitter.com/9vqhJ7HSjz — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Crabtree and Talib 2.0 pic.twitter.com/vPBngrIrKv — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Talib blamed it on Crabtree and Crabtree blamed it on Talib. Shocker. What you may not know is that Crabtree was actually expecting something to go down, and took steps to prevent his jewelry from getting yanked for the second straight season.

Raiders’ WR Michael Crabtree taped his chain to himself before Sunday’s game, knowing he was facing the chain-snatching Broncos CB Aqib Talib. And Talib still got it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2017

I don't want to tell Crabtree how to go about his business, but it seems like an easier fix would have been to just not wear the chain in the first place. Or to at least wear it underneath his shoulder pads where it couldn't be reached. In any event, it didn't work. The chain got yanked, the fisticuffs got thrown, and Crabtree and Talib both got the boot.