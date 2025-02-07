NEW ORLEANS -- Back in November, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated a Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders in a special way: with a birthday cake for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who turned 26 on the same day he helped the Birds beat their NFC East rivals, complete with a song led by fellow wideout A.J. Brown.

This Sunday, the same day Super Bowl LIX kicks off between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia will have not one but two birthday boys in running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Which begs the question: Does Smith plan to return the favor?

"Um," Smith told CBSSports.com this week, holding back a smile, "I plan on going out there and trying to win the game for those guys."

Right answer, according to Barkley, who will turn 28 on Super Bowl Sunday, and told reporters this week that he hopes to ring in his birthday with "green and white confetti falling down" against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's crazy," DeJean told reporters after the Eagles' NFC championship. "I get to play one of the biggest games on my birthday. It's pretty awesome. Saquon's birthday, too? It's nuts. It's pretty special. ... I think that's the biggest birthday celebration we could get this year, playing in the biggest game on Feb. 9."