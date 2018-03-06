Here's what Eagles want in Nick Foles trade, why it won't happen despite 'multiple' offers

Philadelphia has been busy wheeling and dealing when it comes to quarterbacks over the last few years, and this offseason could feature more activity from Howie Roseman, with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles serving as a hot commodity for other teams interested in a quarterback.

Foles, who lit up the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason and the Eagles reportedly have at least one offer, with an AFC team throwing out a second-round pick in exchange, on the table. It may be more -- Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports the Eagles have fielded "multiple" offers from teams for Foles, but have yet to find anything to their liking.

That may be because their asking price is too high: according to Mortensen, the Eagles are looking for an equal or greater haul than what they got for Sam Bradford two years ago from the Vikings.

Bradford was dealt in early September of 2016, when Minnesota starter Teddy Bridgewater went down with a gruesome knee injury. The Vikings believed they had a playoff-contending team and got aggressive, going after Bradford, knowing the Eagles were interested in dealing him after acquiring Carson Wentz during the draft.

At the time, the Eagles reeled in quite the haul, securing a first- and fourth-round pick from the Vikings, wiping out their lost first-round pick from 2017 that they sent to the Browns in order to trade up and draft Wentz. It was quite the bit of savvy maneuvering from Roseman and it paid dividends, because he drafted Derek Barnett with that selection, a rookie who helped the Eagles fortify their already stout pass rush. (Now Barnett gives them leverage in the Vinny Curry negotiations, because they have depth at the defensive end position.)

Now, the Eagles apparently want the same in a trade. They believe Foles is worth a first- and fourth-round pick, at minimum, from whoever wants to acquire a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on a cheap contract.

This is an idea that's been bandied about a lot this offseason, with the Eagles making no bones about it. They like Nick Foles, they want to keep Nick Foles, they think Nick Foles is a nice insurance option and they are going to demand a lot for Nick Foles in a trade.

They're not wrong to think that way. As I discussed with Danny Kanell on CBS Sports HQ, if I'm Howie Roseman, I want either a first-round pick or two second-round picks (the price for an Alex Smith trade from San Francisco to Kansas City a few years back) for Foles.

What would it take for Philly to give up Nick Foles?@WillBrinson and @dannykanell think that the Eagles shouldn't be in a hurry to deal the Super Bowl MVP. https://t.co/Vuho6OMYC8 pic.twitter.com/jAmNn8uEyE — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 6, 2018

The risk of having Carson Wentz either suffer a setback before the season or suffer another injury during the season is far too great for the Eagles to just toss away Foles for nothing.

Additionally, Foles won them the Super Bowl. He's a hero in Philadelphia -- nay, an ICON -- and a very popular player in the locker room. Dealing him without getting a haul back would sit poorly with this teammates.

And the Eagles are going to do right by Foles too. If they send him somewhere, they'll likely send him somewhere that he can start and where he'll be treated properly. They sort of have to, if you think about it: Foles has to be willing to play ball with his new team from a contractual standpoint.

So there's a lot at play here, but it all starts with the Eagles demands. They have a price point they will require in order to move Foles.