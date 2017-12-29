Here's what Hue Jackson said about report that Josh Rosen won't play for Browns

The Cleveland Browns have passed on franchise quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the last two drafts and it's hard to envision a scenario where they don't take a quarterback at the top of the first round in 2018.

There's a chance Cleveland could end up with the two two picks in the draft and UCLA's Josh Rosen could very well be the first quarterback off the board. Except that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rosen doesn't want to play for the Browns, who are 1-30 under Hue Jackson and are 0-15 this season, and the quarterback could choose to return to school for another year.

Jackson, who insists he'll be the coach in 2018, was asked this week about the report that Rosen doesn't want to be in Cleveland.

"I just think it's too early to comment on something that a college player has said who has not even declared what he's doing,'' Jackson said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I don't think right now that conversation is what's important. Sure, that'll be talked about as we move forward and at the appropriate time when we can discuss that, we will. Right now, it's way too early. We are focused on how do we beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh this week."

The good news is that the Steelers are sitting many of their starters, including Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell. The bad news is that Pittsburgh did the same thing in Week 17 of the 2016 season and beat the Browns in overtime. Whatever happens, the primary focus in the coming months will be finding a quarterback, whether it's Rosen or someone else.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote last Sunday that one way to entice Rosen to come to Cleveland would be to hire his former college coach, Jim Mora. La Canfora added: "Wanna bring Rosen's college coordinator, Jedd Fisch (a former NFL coordinator), with him to run an offense he already knows? I'm guessing that could be arranged, too."

Meanwhile, last week Rosen seemed to corroborate Schefter's report when he told reporters, via ESPN.com, "I'd rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher one at the wrong team."

In his latest mock draft, CBSSports.com draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Browns passing on Rosen -- twice -- and instead using the first-overall pick on USC quarterback Sam Darnold and the No. 4 pick on Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams. Rosen remains on the board until the Jets take him at No. 7.

"Whenever I come out to go to the NFL, I'd be honored to play for any team," Darnold told the media this week. "Any team that would give me that opportunity to be part of their organization, it would mean the world to me."