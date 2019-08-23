Here's what Joe Thomas said about Ezekiel Elliott contract situation, and why Elliott may have hinted how much he wants

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott still haven't come to terms on a new contract yet, as the two-time NFL rushing champion seeks to become the highest-paid running back in the game. With one-year left on his rookie deal and a fifth-year option on the way, Elliott has plenty of ammunition with his on-field production why he should be the league's top back.

Now we may know how much money Elliott actually wants.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sent out a series of tweets regarding his thoughts on how the contract negotiations should be handled regarding how much money Elliott should make. Thomas, who once was the highest-paid player at his position, knows how much Elliott is worth as the top player at his position.

Throughout the course of NFL history, if you are the best player at your position (or clearly one of the best) when you re-sign a second contract with the team that drafted you, you usually beat the highest paid current contract at your position by 15 to 20%. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 23, 2019

There is a valid argument to be made, that because of Zeke’s suspension and off the field issues, his value should be reduced, so even if you reduce the value a little bit, he should still beat the Gurley contract by 5%. @geoffschwartz — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 23, 2019

Also, when you have a generational talent with some off the field troubles, typically you still pay them the higher rate, you just put a different structure into the contract where if there are additional slip ups, you can take back money or even get out from under the contract. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 23, 2019

Adding more fuel to the fire, Elliott retweeted Thomas's thoughts on how much he should get paid. Making the situation more interesting, Elliott may have a number in mind for how much me wants to make with his second contract.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is the highest-paid player at his position, earning an average annual value of $14.375 million and a total value of $57.5 million ($45 million guaranteed). If Zeke wants to beat that contract by 15 to 20 percent in terms of average annual value, he would seek a deal in the $16.5 million to $17.25 million range. If Dallas were to give Elliott four years, his deal would total $66 million to $69 million, with $51.675 million to $54 million in guarantees.

If Thomas' five percent rule applies, Elliott would receive just under $15.1 million a year with a contract reaching $60.375 million. His guarantees would be $47.25 million, still making him the highest-paid running back in the game.

Elliott certainly has his case for being the highest-paid running back in the game based on his three years in the NFL. Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his three NFL seasons, while also leading the NFL in yards per game in all of his seasons. Elliott has 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott plays, winning two NFC East titles.

Asking to be the highest-paid running back in NFL history is a reasonable request for Elliott. Based on his retweet of Joe Thomas, the Dallas Cowboys may know what it will take to get him on the field this season.